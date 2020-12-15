Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
16 Jan
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
17 Jan
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Breaking news

Toyota's start to the Super GT season was "too perfect"

shares
comments
Toyota's start to the Super GT season was "too perfect"
By:

Toyota admits its start to the 2020 SUPER GT season was "too perfect", and says that it always knew that Honda was likely to be a major threat in the fight for championship honours.

The campaign began at Fuji Speedway in July with a Toyota lockout of the top five positions, which also marked the first race for the all-new GR Supra.

However, the marque would only win more race all year - October's third visit to Fuji - while Honda's revised front-engined NSX-GT won four races and eventually came away with the title thanks to Team Kunimitsu pair Naoki Yamamoto and Tadasuke Makino as TOM'S Toyota driver Ryo Hirakawa dramatically ran out of fuel exiting the last corner in the Fuji finale.

Read Also:

The Supra in particular struggled for form away from Fuji, with only two podiums for Toyota crews coming away from the brand's home track, while Honda always had at least one car in the top three from the second round of the season - which it won - onwards.

Looking back on the season, Toyota Customising and Development (TCD)'s general manager for vehicle development Kazumoto Yuasa said that the Supra never really enjoyed the kind of advantage over Honda that the season-opener suggested.

"The first round at Fuji was almost too perfect," Yuasa told Motorsport.com. "During the pre-season, and even in qualifying [for the first round], we could see it was very close with the NSX. We knew already [it would be a tough fight], and that was proved in the second race.

"After that, also regarding Motegi, regarding our development process, it’s not one of our best tracks and we knew that already.

"So looking back on the season it looks like at first it was good and then it went downhill, but the feedback we have from the teams and drivers is that nobody was anxious.

"But in the races themselves, the timing of the safety car and the crashes, these kind of things influenced the results and created this difficult situation."

#37 KeePer TOM’S GR Supra

#37 KeePer TOM’S GR Supra

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Yuasa said that of the three circuits on this year's radically revised schedule, Motegi was the only one that posed a problem for the Supra, arguing that its strength at Suzuka was not reflected by the results it was able to score at the Japanese Grand Prix venue.

"Regarding the characteristics of the cars, only at Motegi did we think that compared to the NSX that we would struggle," said Yuasa. "For Suzuka and Fuji we were confident.

"It's difficult to see [Toyota's performance at Suzuka] in the results. The first Suzuka race, the #38 [Cerumo car of Hiroaki Ishiura and Yuji Tachikawa] had gear selection trouble.

"In the sixth race, there were some cars that had damaged their aerodynamics and we think that’s why they were unable to show their true performance level."

Toyota not strong enough in high-downforce spec

Cerumo pair Ishiura and Tachikawa scored the only podium finish of the season for Toyota at Motegi during SUPER GT's first visit to the track in September.

Ishiura admitted that the Supra is lacking performance in high-downforce specification, but insists that the margins between the car and the NSX remain very fine.

"We knew before the start of the season that the Honda has really good downforce," Ishiura told Motorsport.com. "And mechanical grip is a strong point of the NSX, so that's why at Motegi we couldn’t really fight with them.

"When it comes to the tracks in Japan, there is Fuji and then there are the others, and they have different downforce demands. And regarding drag and top speed, Toyota has the advantage, so that's why we were strong at Fuji, because of the characteristics of the track.

"But because we are using the same suspension [as a result of the new Class One regulations], I think the differences between the Supra and NSX are only quite small in reality."

GR Supra development drivers Ishiura and Tachikawa ended up ninth in the championship after failing to score another podium finish following their second place at Motegi.

#38 ZENT GR Supra

#38 ZENT GR Supra

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

How Honda's youngest-ever Super GT champion was forged

Previous article

How Honda's youngest-ever Super GT champion was forged
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Percat leading new young talent programme
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Percat leading new young talent programme

Reynolds joins TCR, S5000 TV line-up
TCR Australia TCR Australia / Breaking news

Reynolds joins TCR, S5000 TV line-up

Who is driving in the Abu Dhabi F1 young driver test?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Who is driving in the Abu Dhabi F1 young driver test?

Dane expecting 2020 fix to Supercars parity "slip-up"
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Dane expecting 2020 fix to Supercars parity "slip-up"

Kostecki closing in on Erebus seat
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Kostecki closing in on Erebus seat

Ganassi returning to IMSA with Cadillac in 2021
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Ganassi returning to IMSA with Cadillac in 2021

Smedley: Alonso "faster than you" order changed Massa
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Smedley: Alonso "faster than you" order changed Massa

Ricciardo reveals he's had Bathurst talks
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo reveals he's had Bathurst talks

Latest news

Toyota's start to the Super GT season was "too perfect"
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Toyota's start to the Super GT season was "too perfect"

How Honda's youngest-ever Super GT champion was forged
SGT Super GT / Interview

How Honda's youngest-ever Super GT champion was forged

Hirakawa using Super Formula to forget Super GT heartbreak
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Hirakawa using Super Formula to forget Super GT heartbreak

Kunimitsu glad to repay Raybrig for loyalty in lean years
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Kunimitsu glad to repay Raybrig for loyalty in lean years

Trending

1
Supercars

Percat leading new young talent programme

3h
2
TCR Australia

Reynolds joins TCR, S5000 TV line-up

6h
3
Formula 1

Who is driving in the Abu Dhabi F1 young driver test?

18h
4
Supercars

Dane expecting 2020 fix to Supercars parity "slip-up"

5
Supercars

Kostecki closing in on Erebus seat

Latest news

Toyota's start to the Super GT season was "too perfect"
SGT

Toyota's start to the Super GT season was "too perfect"

How Honda's youngest-ever Super GT champion was forged
SGT

How Honda's youngest-ever Super GT champion was forged

Hirakawa using Super Formula to forget Super GT heartbreak
SGT

Hirakawa using Super Formula to forget Super GT heartbreak

Kunimitsu glad to repay Raybrig for loyalty in lean years
SGT

Kunimitsu glad to repay Raybrig for loyalty in lean years

De Oliveira worried career was nearing end before title run
SGT

De Oliveira worried career was nearing end before title run

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT
Nov 23, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.