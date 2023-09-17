The #18 UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 shared by Takashi Kobayashi and Shun Koide had earned its third win of the season in thrilling style, as the leading Saitama Toyopet Toyota GR Supra ran out of fuel in sight of the chequered flag.

Kobayashi surged by the ailing Toyota driven in the closing stint by Hiroki Yoshida to snatch the win by just eight tenths of a second.

However, the #18 machine failed post-race technical inspection due to a ride height infraction and was disqualified as a result.

It means that the Saitama Toyopet Toyota of Yoshida and Kohta Kawaai inherits its first victory of the season.

Shade Racing duo Katsuyuki Hiranaka and Eijiro Shimizu move up to second, while Team LeMans Audi pair Yoshiaki Katayama and Roberto Merhi are promoted to the final step on the podium.

The #18 car's disqualification has major implications for the title battle, as Kobayashi and Koide had been poised to move into a commanding 15-point lead with only two races to go.

Instead, Yoshida and Kawaai now stand to lead the championship on 50 points, 10 clear of Kobayashi and Koide as well as Team Studie BMW driver Seiji Ara, who failed to score at Sugo.

Kondo Racing Nissan pair Joao Paulo de Oliveira and Teppei Natori, who are promoted to 10th, now sit 11 points off the lead.

Revised GT300 results:

Pos. No. Car Drivers Laps Time/Diff Tire SW 1 52 SAITAMATOYOPET GB GR Supra GT Hiroki Yoshida

Kohta Kawaai 79 2:25'47.096 BS 90 2 20 SHADE RACING GR86 GT Katsuyuki Hiranaka

Eijiro Shimizu 78 2:24'31.619 DL 3 3 6 DOBOT Audi R8 LMS Yoshiaki Katayama

Roberto Merhi 78 2:24'38.406 YH 45 4 61 SUBARU BRZ R&D SPORT Takuto Iguchi

Hideki Yamauchi 78 2:24'48.069 DL 69 5 4 GOODSMILE HATSUNE MIKU AMG Nobuteru Taniguchi

Tatsuya Kataoka 78 2:24'56.539 YH 27 6 65 LEON PYRAMID AMG Naoya Gamou

Takuro Shinohara 78 2:24'59.021 BS 72 7 50 ANEST IWATA Racing RC F GT3 Igor Fraga

Yuga Furutani 78 2:24'59.744 YH 3 8 96 K-tunes RC F GT3 Morio Nitta

Shinichi Takagi 78 2:25'14.206 DL 15 9 10 PONOS GAINER GT-R Hironobu Yasuda

Riki Okusa 78 2:25'16.445 DL 39 10 56 REALIZE NISSAN MECHANIC CHALLENGE GT-R JP de Oliveira

Teppei Natori 78 2:25'19.299 YH 100 11 31 apr LC500h GT Koki Saga

Kazuto Kotaka 78 2:25'44.039 BS 42 12 11 GAINER TANAX GT-R Ryuichiro Tomita

Keishi Ishikawa 77 2:24'32.547 DL 78 13 7 Studie BMW M4 Seiji Ara

Bruno Spengler 77 2:25'03.688 MI 100 14 88 JLOC Lamborghini GT3 Takashi Kogure

Yuya Motojima 77 2:25'04.703 YH 48 15 360 RUNUP RIVAUX GT-R Takayuki Aoki

Takuya Otaki 77 2:25'10.632 YH 16 22 R'Qs AMG GT3 Hisashi Wada

Masaki Jyonai 77 2:25'16.559 YH 17 9 PACIFIC VSPO NAC AMG Ryohei Sakaguchi

Jiatong Liang 77 2:25'25.177 YH 18 27 Yogibo NSX GT3 Yugo Iwasawa

Reimei Ito 77 2:25'25.534 YH 30 19 87 Bamboo Airways Lamborghini GT3 Kosuke Matsuura

Natsu Sakaguchi 77 2:25'30.486 YH 57 20 48 Shokumou K's Frontier GT-R Taiyo Ida

Yuki Tanaka 76 2:24'48.506 YH 21 60 Syntium LMcorsa GR Supra GT Hiroki Yoshimoto

Shunsuke Kohno 76 2:25'04.314 DL 24 22 5 MACHSYAKEN AIR BUSTER MC86 Yusuke Tomibayashi

Takamitsu Matsui 71 2:17'12.210 YH Ret 30 apr GR86 GT Hiroaki Nagai

Manabu Orido 54 2:25'23.203 YH 6 Ret 2 muta Racing GR86 GT Yuui Tsutsumi

Hibiki Taira 10 14'56.215 BS 100 18 UPGARAGE NSX GT3 Takashi Kobayashi

Shun Koide Disqualified YH 100