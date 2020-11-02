Top events
Super GT / Motegi / Breaking news

Yamashita replaces Cassidy for final Super GT races

shares
comments
Yamashita replaces Cassidy for final Super GT races
By:

Kenta Yamashita will replace Nick Cassidy for the final two rounds of the SUPER GT season in the #37 Toyota GR Supra, TOM'S has announced.

As previously reported by Motorsport.com, Cassidy is unable to take part in this weekend's penultimate race of the season at Motegi owing to quarantine restrictions.

It follows the New Zealander's visit to the Magione circuit in Italy to take part in a private Formula E test with Envision Virgin Racing last week.

Cassidy was always likely to have to skip the Fuji finale once it became clear it would clash with the official Formula E pre-season test at Valencia on November 28-December 1.

Yamashita, the reigning SUPER GT champion, will take over Cassidy's seat alongside Ryo Hirakawa, as the latter bids for a second title in the GT500 ranks individually. 

Hirakawa trails championship leaders Sho Tsuboi and Kazuya Oshima by a single point.

Motegi will mark Yamashita's second start of the season following his one-off outing for fellow Toyota team SARD in the opening round of the season at Fuji, where Heikki Kovalainen was unable to race owing to travel restrictions.

His experience from that race, where he finished fifth alongside SARD regular Yuichi Nakayama, made him the logical candidate to stand in for Cassidy for the final races of 2020.

#37 KeePer TOM'S GR Supra

#37 KeePer TOM'S GR Supra

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

The vital lesson the 'new' DTM can learn from Super GT

Previous article

The vital lesson the 'new' DTM can learn from Super GT
About this article

Series Super GT
Event Motegi
Author Jamie Klein

