Top events
Esports
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
66 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
20 May
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
190 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
TCR Australia / Breaking news

ARG confident of post-coronavirus recovery

shares
comments
ARG confident of post-coronavirus recovery
By:
May 12, 2020, 6:05 AM

The Australian Racing Group is confident its suite of national categories will survive in a post-pandemic world, even if dire financial forecasts ring true.

ARG has had its entire fleet of categories grounded during the pandemic, with the TCR Australia, S5000, Touring Car Masters, Trans-Am and V8 Touring Car seasons at a standstill.

In terms of ARG's events, the Bathurst 6 Hour been postponed, while its Bathurst International – won in a hard-fought tender process against Supercars – is expected to have next to no overseas uptake due to travel restrictions.

Despite all that, there is an enduring sense of optimism within the ARG camp.

While conceding that the COVID-19 crisis will have a major impact on Australian motorsport through the anticipated financial downturn, ARG boss Matt Braid is confident the price point of its categories will help it through what's likely to be a difficult time.

"We're looking forward to 2021," he said. "It's going to be a different motorsport landscape, and I think we're well positioned with the categories that we have, and the cost base that those categories have, in the post-COVID environment.

"It's going to be a tough environment, so when I say we're going to be able to bounce back, it's going to be bouncing back to a certain degree in a difficult situation for everybody. It's not going to be easy by any means.

"My point is, if you look at the categories we have, they are either heavily cost-controlled or largely cost-contained in most instances.

"If people do have a motor racing budget – and that's a big if, because the landscape has changed and will change in the new year – but from a bang-for-buck perspective the categories we have for the quality of racing and the coverage you're going to get, and the costs and investment involved to race, we think they're all very effective.

"When you look at TCR it's a national series, it's a relevant series, it's a touring car series, it's represented globally – that's our most expensive series to run in, but it varies between $220,000 and $320,000 to run per year, plus the car.

"S5000 is around the $220,000-$240,000. Trans-Am is very cost-effective, it's basically $150,000 to run those cars for a season. And then TCM, while investment in cars does vary, costs running through the year are contained as well. V8 Touring Cars, you get the Supercars thrills, albeit in older cars. As a stepping stone into the category that's a very cost-effective one as well.

"Having that portfolio of categories, that range from $80,000 to $320,000 per year racing budgets, that gives us a lot of scope, a lot of opportunity that the competitors out there that do have a racing budget can afford to do that.

"Maybe they'd be stretching too far with what some of the other categories will require going into the new year."

ARG, which runs the majority of its categories on the Motorsport Australia Championships bill, is hoping a revised version of the 2020 season will kick off in July or August.

Motorsport Australia yesterday outlined its strategy for a wider resumption of competition around the country.

Related video

Next article
Bathurst International date still "set in stone"

Previous article

Bathurst International date still "set in stone"

Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel , TCR Australia
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 shock: Sebastian Vettel to leave Ferrari at the end of 2020

2
Formula 1

FIA proposes coloured rain light system

3
Formula 1

When Kubica triumphed, and Alonso was targeted by Brawn

4
WEC

Watch: Schumacher make his Mercedes World Sportscar race debut

5
Road racing

Daley Mathison killed in Isle of Man TT Superbike crash

Latest news

ARG confident of post-coronavirus recovery
TCRA

ARG confident of post-coronavirus recovery

Bathurst International date still "set in stone"
TCR

Bathurst International date still "set in stone"

TCR Australia in Supercars date clash talks
TCRA

TCR Australia in Supercars date clash talks

Taylor confirmed in TCR, S5000 TV role
TCRA

Taylor confirmed in TCR, S5000 TV role

Perkins TCR, S5000 TV role confirmed
TCRA

Perkins TCR, S5000 TV role confirmed

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.