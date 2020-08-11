Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix IV
09 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
FP1 in
07 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
59 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Practice 1 in
15 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
59 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Practice 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
TCR Australia / Breaking news

Aussie lands in Europe for TCR test

shares
comments
Aussie lands in Europe for TCR test
By:
Aug 11, 2020, 10:53 PM

Reigning TCR Australia runner-up has flown to Europe to test a Renault TCR car, a trip that will require a stint in mandatory hotel quarantine upon his return down under.

O'Keeffe, who's set to race a Garry Rogers Motorsport-run Renault in the sophomore TCR Australia season when it finally gets going, recently flew from Melbourne to Zurich after obtaining an exemption to Australia's strict overseas border restrictions.

He'll now team up with Renault TCR homologator Vukovic Motorsport before travelling to the Salzburgring in Austria this weekend to test the latest-spec Megane RS TCR car.

The test is part of an ongoing cooperation between Vukovic Motorsport and GRM in Melbourne on the new Megane spec, which is currently undergoing homologation.

After the test O'Keeffe will return to Australia, where he'll need for serve 14 days of mandatory hotel quarantine as part of the country's strict coronavirus measures.

“It’s a great honour to be here at Vukovic Motorsport’s workshop in Switzerland and get the chance to test the new-generation Megane RS,” said O’Keeffe.

“With all that is going on in the world, I thought my chances of doing something like this in 2020 was going to be slim, but when I found out that it was on and I could do it, it was really exciting and I’m grateful for the opportunity.

“I’ve never been to the Salzburgring circuit, so I’ve been doing some research and I can’t wait to get there and trial the new car.”

Vukovic Motorsport boss Milenko Vukovic added that O'Keefe's feedback will be important to the development of the new car.

“I was very impressed with Dylan straight up when he had his first test of the Renault Megane TCR car at Sandown back in February,” said Vukovic.

“I received very good feedback on the car from Dylan after this test which impressed me a lot. As I’m the manufacturer of the Renault Megane TCR car here in Switzerland, quality feedback is very important to me in development of the car.

"With the COVID-19 situation affecting motorsport in Australia, Dylan and I kept in contact a lot throughout this period. So the timing of him coming over to validate the new components and upgrades has worked out perfectly for us, that is why I have given him this opportunity."

O'Keeffe was the runner-up in the inaugural TCR Australia driving an Ash Seward Motorsport-run Alfa Romeo.

Famous father/son duo team up in TCR

Previous article

Famous father/son duo team up in TCR
Load comments

About this article

Series TCR , TCR Australia
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Spectators allowed to attend Darwin Supercars round
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Spectators allowed to attend Darwin Supercars round

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed

Full-time backer for Percat
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full-time backer for Percat

Why this is Graham Rahal's best chance yet for Indy 500 glory
IndyCar IndyCar / Opinion

Why this is Graham Rahal's best chance yet for Indy 500 glory

Arrow McLaren SP reveals Alonso’s Indy 500 livery
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Arrow McLaren SP reveals Alonso’s Indy 500 livery

Alonso says Indy 500 is “impossible” when he returns to F1
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news
2h

Alonso says Indy 500 is “impossible” when he returns to F1

Williams has "very clear" position on Racing Point appeal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams has "very clear" position on Racing Point appeal

Haas retired Magnussen for "safety" reasons
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas retired Magnussen for "safety" reasons

Latest news

Aussie lands in Europe for TCR test
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news
1h

Aussie lands in Europe for TCR test

Famous father/son duo team up in TCR
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

Famous father/son duo team up in TCR

TCR Australia, S5000 opener postponed again
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

TCR Australia, S5000 opener postponed again

TCR Australia, S5000 TV line-up locked in
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

TCR Australia, S5000 TV line-up locked in

Trending

1
Supercars

Spectators allowed to attend Darwin Supercars round

2
Supercars

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed

3
Supercars

Full-time backer for Percat

4
IndyCar

Why this is Graham Rahal's best chance yet for Indy 500 glory

5
IndyCar

Arrow McLaren SP reveals Alonso’s Indy 500 livery

Latest news

Aussie lands in Europe for TCR test
TCRA

Aussie lands in Europe for TCR test

Famous father/son duo team up in TCR
TCRA

Famous father/son duo team up in TCR

TCR Australia, S5000 opener postponed again
TCRA

TCR Australia, S5000 opener postponed again

TCR Australia, S5000 TV line-up locked in
TCRA

TCR Australia, S5000 TV line-up locked in

What categories are racing at the 2020 Bathurst International?
Misc

What categories are racing at the 2020 Bathurst International?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.