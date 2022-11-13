Bathurst TCR: Title all but decided by wild weather
Tony D'Alberto has one hand on the TCR Australia title thanks to the second Bathurst International race being washed out.
The Wall Racing Honda driver and longtime series leader twice had his title hopes bolstered during a curious morning at Mount Panorama.
First, chief rival Jordan Cox (Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot) was slapped with a five-second penalty for his late run-in with Luke King (Moutai Hyundai) in yesterday's opener.
That dropped him from ninth to 14th in the final classification which stretched D'Alberto's advantage from 35 to 49 points.
It also dropped Cox off the front row for the inverted Top 10 Race 2 and left him 14th on the grid instead.
Not that it mattered, with the second race of the weekend ultimately not taking place thanks to poor weather.
The circuit was blanketed in heavy rain and fog shortly before the start, the red flag coming out after several laps behind the safety car.
It was never restarted which means D'Alberto will take that 49-point lead over both Cox and Will Brown (Melbourne Performance Centre Audi) into this afternoon's finale, which is worth 75 points.
HMO Hyundai driver Josh Buchan is still mathematically in the hunt sitting 72 points behind D'Alberto ahead of the final race, scheduled for 3:50pm local time.
Watch all the Bathurst International action live and free on Motorsport.tv (for viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand).
Bathurst TCR: Sweeny wins dramatic opener
Bathurst TCR: D'Alberto holds on to win 2022 title
Latest news
Porsche frustrated by double FCY blow in WEC title decider
Michael Christensen admits luck wasn’t on Porsche’s side after twice losing ground to title rival Ferrari during full-course yellow periods in the Bahrain World Endurance Championship decider.
Mercedes expects "very hardcore" Red Bull battle if track is warmer
Mercedes expects Formula 1 rival Red Bull to be a lot closer in today's Brazilian GP after the German squad dominated Saturday's sprint event.
Magnussen "forgot" to enjoy leading Brazil F1 sprint
Kevin Magnussen has said he was so busy looking after his tyres that he "forgot" to enjoy leading the early laps of Saturday's Formula 1 sprint race in Brazil.
WEC Bahrain: Lopez sets benchmark in rookie test
Jose Maria Lopez set the pace for Toyota as a number of newcomers tested Hypercar machinery in the FIA World Endurance Championship rookie test in Bahrain.