Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
11 Hours
:
48 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
TCR Australia / Bend II / Race report

The Bend TCR: Brown dominates Saturday opener

shares
comments
The Bend TCR: Brown dominates Saturday opener
By:
Nov 16, 2019, 3:06 AM

Inaugural TCR Australia champion Will Brown resisted early advances from Tony D’Alberto to claim a convincing victory in the opening encounter of the championship finale at The Bend.

Dylan O’Keefe had taken pole position for Race 1 but couldn’t make it to the starting grid, power steering issues consigning him to the Ashley Seward Motorsport garage

That left Brown’s Hyundai as the sole car on the front row, with D’Alberto and Aaron Cameron starting just behind in third and fourth positions respectively. 

As the lights went out, D’Alberto got the holeshot and moved across to take the inside line, but Brown swooped around the outside of his Wall Racing Honda rival to retain the lead into turn 1.

From there on Brown enjoyed a troubled run to the chequered flag, the HMO Customer Racing driver perfecting the restart after an early safety car to score his seventh victory of the season.

Cameron finished second, having slipping past D’Alberto at the final corner on Lap 7 of 14 before pulling away from his rival.

Chris Pither held on to fourth from Jordan Cox, the two Garry Rogers Motorsport teammates separated by just three tenths at the flag.

John Martin was classified sixth ahead of Jason Bright and Russell Ingall, with James Moffat initiating a heroic charge from last of the grid to take ninth.

Iain McDougall completed the Top 10.

The race was neutralised after Lap 1 following a multi-car collision that took out Chelsea Angelo and Liam McAdam, and left Supercars ace Andre Heimgartner well down the order. 

All of the TCR Australia action from The Bend can be live streamed free from anywhere in the world via Motorsport.tv.

Next article
Renowned gamer joins TCR Australia field

Previous article

Renowned gamer joins TCR Australia field

Next article

The Bend TCR: Cameron passes Brown for maiden win

The Bend TCR: Cameron passes Brown for maiden win
Load comments

About this article

Series TCR , TCR Australia
Event Bend II
Sub-event Race 1
Author Rachit Thukral

TCR Australia Next session

Bend II

Bend II

15 Nov - 17 Nov

Trending

1
Supercars

DJR Team Penske responds to Bathurst engine penalty

2
MotoGP

Oliveira explains massive FP4 crash at Phillip Island

3
MotoGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

3h
4
Formula E

Porsche expecting "tough" Formula E debut in Riyadh

5
Formula E

Smaller teams can still beat giants in Formula E - d'Ambrosio

2h

Latest news

TCR Australia rookie buys ex-Girolami Honda
TCRA

TCR Australia rookie buys ex-Girolami Honda

The Bend TCR: Morcom fends off Pither in finale
TCRA

The Bend TCR: Morcom fends off Pither in finale

The Bend TCR: Cameron passes Brown for maiden win
TCRA

The Bend TCR: Cameron passes Brown for maiden win

The Bend TCR: Brown dominates Saturday opener
TCRA

The Bend TCR: Brown dominates Saturday opener

Renowned gamer joins TCR Australia field
TCRA

Renowned gamer joins TCR Australia field

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.