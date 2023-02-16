Brown seals new TCR Audi deal

Subscribe
Will Brown will return to TCR Australia this year racing a latest-spec Audi.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
The Supercars regular went close to nabbing a second TCR title last season, finishing second in a previous-generation Audi to Tony D'Alberto after a thrilling last-race showdown.

Melbourne Performance Centre has since spent the off-season working on a new deal for Brown that would see him move into a new-spec RS 3.

That deal has now been finalised, with Liqui Moly to back Brown as he moves into the updated Audi raced by Jay Hanson last season.

“It’s awesome to partner with Liqui Moly and MPC in a brand new Audi RS3 LMS TCR,” said Brown.

“To have the new-specification Audi this year and be ready to hit the track with Liqui Moly is just awesome, I’m just ready to get into it.

“Obviously last year was pretty disappointing to come second and nearly win the title in that awesome last race at Bathurst.

"I’m just excited to get back out there in the new car and we’re trying to win the title, which is why I am here.

“It’s great that the series winner from last year, Tony D’Alberto is back in 2023 alongside many of the other contenders, so I’m sure there will be lots of tough racing again.

“It just adds to all the racing that I’m doing, so I’m looking forward to it.”

MPC boss Troy Russell said the expectation is that Brown will be a front-runner in the new Audi.

"It is fantastic to welcome Liqui Moly and Will Brown back to our team for the 2023 TCR Australia Series," said Russell.

"Will jumps into the car that Jay Hanson drove last year, who for a rookie proved very fast.

"We only expect that a driver of Will's calibre will be just as fast and provide our team with a great chance of putting him right up the front.

"Liqui Moly has been a loyal supporter of our team over the years and it's exciting for us to continue that journey."

The 2023 TCR Australia season kicks off at Symmons Plains on February 24-26.

