Caruso TCR deal extended to 2022

The two-time Supercars race winner had inked a two-year deal with Valvoline and Garry Rogers Motorsport to race an Alfa Romeo for the 2020 and 2021 TCR Australia seasons.

However this year's championship never really got going, TCR Australia forced into hiatus it wouldn't return from after just a single day of running at the Australian Grand Prix back in March.

Caruso did, at least, show some promising form on that Thursday at Albert Park, taking second on the grid for what would have been his first TCR race on the Friday morning.

With the 2021 schedule now locked in, the season set to kick off in Tasmania next January, Caruso has confirmed that he'll stick to his two-year plan, the deal now set to cover 2021 and 2022.

“Having not done any racing this year, it’s great that both Valvoline and GRM are keen to roll the partnership on for the intended two years, so we are all pretty excited to get it going,” said Caruso.

“We feel that it is going to be a successful partnership. The TCR Series is a fantastic, global product, and despite the fact that we’ve been a full year out of the seat, there is some really strong interest out there to see the cars go back around.

“This type of racing really excites Valvoline. They love all motorsport, but the closeness of the TCR racing and the variety of brands in the field is something that has them keen for more.

“When I got to Albert Park, it was only my second time in the car. I was so looking forward to getting into that race, starting alongside Garth Tander. To not even get onto the track that day was a real let down.

“That’s all behind us now, so we have full focus on 2021. There’s no doubt that the ingredients are there to get some strong results in the Alfa Romeo.”

Caruso is also likely to continue as a Supercars co-driver, although there's set to only be a single endurance round – the Bathurst 1000 – next season.

He's spent the past two years doing the long-distance races with Tickford Racing, following his split with Nissan Motorsport/Kelly Racing at the end of 2018.