Crash forces Moffat into spare Renault

Moffat was involved in a heavy clash between two Garry Rogers Motorsport-run entries during the final race of the opening round, sparked by Jason Bargwanna's Peugeot suffering a brake failure.

The failure sent Bargwanna into a spin across the Turn 6 infield before he collected Moffat right behind the drivers' side door at speed.

Luckily both drivers were able to walk away from the incident.

It was the second all-GRM clash of the weekend, after Michael Caruso and Dylan O'Keeffe made contact in the second Symmons race.

While the other GRM cars have been repaired ahead of next week's second round at Phillip Island, Moffat's Renault won't be finished in time.

Instead he'll shift into his 2019 chassis, which is currently being upgraded to the 2020 homologation specification.

“Moff’s 2019 car will go into the fab shop today for the upgrades that it needs to reach the current specs, and we’re aiming for that to be ready early next week,” said team owner Barry Rogers.

“The running gear has been stripped out of his damaged car and that will be fitted to his old car ready for PI.

“Post Phillip Island, we’ll get stuck into repairing Moff’s 2020-spec Megane.

“Bargwanna’s Peugeot came out of the fab shop yesterday, and there was some minor body damage to Caruso’s Alfa to repair too. That car was still in racing order, but we’ve sent that through the fab shop to put in a new right hand rear quarter.

“For sure, the boys are working flat out. Symmons Plains was a bit of a shocker for us, but that’s car racing. You can’t go to the track and not expect those things to happen. It’s just a shame when one incident does so much damage to your own cars.”

GRM Alfa driver Jordan Cox will head to Phillip Island with a narrow series lead over Ash Seward Motorsport Alfa driver Lee Holdsworth.

