New date for Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round
TCR Australia / Breaking news

Date set for inaugural Bathurst International

By:
News editor

Organisers have confirmed a November date for the inaugural Bathurst International event at Mount Panorama this year.

Date set for inaugural Bathurst International

Event promoters the Australian Racing Group have settled on a 26-28 November date for the all new race meeting that will be headlined by a two- driver TCR Bathurst 500km endurance race.

The Bathurst International had initially been set to make its anticipated debut in November last year before the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately forced organisers to postpone the event to 2021.

As previously reported, the headline TCR Bathurst 500 is hoping to attract teams and drivers from across the TCR world to compete, pending travel restrictions in place due to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

The TCR 500 will be supported by the V8-powered S5000 single seaters as they prepare to make their debut at the famous 6.2km Mount Panorama circuit, in a move that will bring open wheel racing back to Australia’s most iconic track.

A three hour endurance race is also planned for the new look GT World Challenge Australia series, alongside a 100km race for Trans Am machines and the finale of the 2021 Touring Car Masters series.

ARG has also teased that at least one other “top-line” motorsport category will also feature on the support bill.

“The Australian Racing Group and Bathurst Regional Council is thrilled to confirm the date for the inaugural Bathurst International,” said Australian Racing Group CEO, Matt Braid.

“The late November date will make this event not only a jewel in the Australian motorsport calendar, but also around the world.

'Despite the travel restrictions that exist today, this date will allow the opportunity for international competitors to consider the Bathurst International as a way to end their season of racing.

“And the beauty is that we have categories that touch all walks of motorsport life. From TCR touring cars to GT cars and high-powered open wheelers. It is a sensational mix that we are sure will draw attention locally and internationally.”

The Bathurst International will be broadcast on the channels of the Seven Network in Australia, Sky Sport in New Zealand and Motorsport.TV for international viewers.

Ticketing information, including general admission, camping and corporate hospitality, will be confirmed in the near future.

 

New date for Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round

New date for Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round
Series TCR Australia
Tom Howard

