Previous / Sydney TCR: Caruso wins shortened finale
TCR Australia News

Donor car used to fix crashed GRM Peugeot

Garry Rogers Motorsport is using a donor road car to fix Aaron Cameron's crashed Peugeot TCR racer.

Cameron's Peugeot was badly damaged when he clashed with Luke King and Lee Holdsworth in the third and final race of the most recent TCR Australia round at Sydney Motorsport Park.

GRM has since stripped the crashed racer and is preparing to fit new chassis rails out of a donor road car as they look to get Cameron black on track for next month's Morgan Park round.

It's not the first time the donor has come under the GRM angle grinder, parts of the Peugeot having already been used to help fix Jason Bargwanna's car after his crash in Tasmania earlier this season.

“The actual repair is simple enough, but it’s not something you can do easily at the track, so we were fortunate that that happened in Race 3,” said GRM team manager Stefan Millard.

“The guys have gone through all of the auxiliary bolt on bits, figured out what’s damaged and what needs replacing.

“It takes a few days to rip apart the race car and the road car, and it will probably spend a week in the fabrication shop, and probably another week getting put back together.

“We have a few weeks before our next round, so time is on our side.”

Cameron had been a title contender heading to SMP but has now dropped to fifth int he standings thanks to that DNF.

The TCR Australia season continues in Queensland on June 25-27.

Series TCR Australia
Teams Garry Rogers Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

