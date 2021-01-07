Holdsworth inks Alfa TCR deal

After 15 years as a Supercars full-timer, Holdsworth has been left without a primary ride in the series for the 2021 season after losing his spot at Tickford Racing.

That's prompted a switch to TCR Australia, Holdsworth set for a full programme driving an Ashley Seward Motorsport-run Alfa Romeo.

It's effectively the seat that Tim Slade was meant to fill last year, only for the global health crisis to prevent any of the TCR Australia rounds going ahead.

Slade has since moved back into a full-time Supercars ride with the newly-formed Blanchard Racing Team.

“It’s brilliant to have my future tied up in TCR Australia with Ashley Seward Motorsport – it’s a really professional team running the Alfa Romeos,” said Holdsworth.

“TCR Australia is a great opportunity for me to continue motorsport in a professional manner. It’s great for sponsors having the Seven Network coverage all year, the cars look brilliant and you’ve got manufacturers involved.

“I’ve been following TCR Australia since it started and it has really close racing with some high-profile names. It’s becoming a well-recognised category and it’s a category that races all around the world.

“Expectations for the year are pretty high. Just coming out of Supercars, I’m at the top of my game and I expect to be running up the front, bringing home some trophies. From what I’ve seen from Ash Seward and his team, they’ve got all the goods for me to do the job."

Holdsworth will be joined at ASM by 17-year-old Jay Hanson, who will drive the squad's second Alfa.

“It’s cool to be teamed up with Jay – he’s a young gun who’s been through other categories like Formula Ford and done some really good things," Holdsworth added.

"He’s spent a lot of time in these cars, so I’m hoping I can learn from him but also teach him a bit as well."

Holdsworth will join fellow former Supercars full-timers Michael Caruso, Tony D'Alberto, James Moffat and Jason Bargwanna on the TCR grid this year.

The 2021 TCR Australia season is set to kick off at Symmons Plains in Tasmania on January 24-26.