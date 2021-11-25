Mies joins Bathurst TCR, GT fields

The German will undertake double duties at the famous Bathurst circuit, teaming up with Yasser Shahin in an Audi GT car as well as racing an Audi RS3 LMS TCR car in the Bathurst 400.

Both cars will be run by the factory-supported Melbourne Performance Centre squad.

Mies will be the first international driver to race a GT car in Australia since the start of the pandemic.

He has extensive GT experience at Mount Panorama, with two Bathurst 12 Hour wins to his name as well as the outright lap record, a 1m 59.291s set in an unrestricted Audi GT car.

However this trip will mark his competitive debut in a TCR car.

“Bathurst is always special and to come back after many years after not being able to be in Australia, I’m really looking forward to it,” said Mies.

“Australia is my favourite country and racing there is always a pleasure. I like the Australian racing culture.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve driven a TCR car. It was a couple years back developing the Gen 1 car.

“Also jumping back and forward in two different kinds of race cars is something I haven’t done for years so don’t judge me if I am holding everyone up in the first session!

“Obviously my main goal is to help Yasser win the [GT] championship and this is what I will do. From what I’ve heard he’s a great guy and an even better racer.

“I can’t wait to get this done for him and MPC. I’ve really missed these guys and I’m looking forward to continuing our story together.”

MPC could wrap up both the GT and TCR titles this year, with Shahin – who regularly shares his car with Garth Tander – holding a 37-point lead over Triple Eight Mercedes driver Prince Jefri Ibrahim.

Chaz Mostert, meanwhile, will try and wrap up the TCR title in his Audi in the first of the three races.

It's expected that he'll only take part in the Wednesday afternoon opener to clinch the title, before concentrating on his Bathurst 1000 campaign with Walkinshaw Andretti United.