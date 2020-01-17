Morgan Park completes 2020 TCR Australia schedule

The 2.9-kilometre circuit has filled the fifth-round TBC on the initial TCR Australia schedule announcement, with the series set to head to south east Queensland on the July 3-5 weekend.

TCR Australia will headline a full Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships round at the venue, the first since 2011, with the Porsche Sprint Challenge (formerly GT3 Cup Challenge) and Touring Car Masters also on the bill.

Morgan Park effectively replaces Queensland Raceway on the Shannons schedule, joining Supercars in moving away from the Ipswich venue. Previously the two series ran on consecutive weekends, to most efficiently use temporary upgrades fitted to bring QR up to Motorsport Australia safety standards.

TCR's Morgan Park visit will also mark the first competitive top-level touring car action at Morgan Park, with Supercars running limited to testing and ride days over the years.

“Having such a huge event like this certainly brings a lot of outside people into the region," said the Southern Downs Regional Council’s Yve Stocks.

"Not only competitors, but also spectators, which is really good for our economy.

“The economic benefit is one of the best things that will come out of the event and as a motorsport competitor myself, I can safely say the racing will definitely be exciting for spectators."

