TCR Australia / Breaking news

Morgan Park completes 2020 TCR Australia schedule

shares
comments
Morgan Park completes 2020 TCR Australia schedule
By:
Jan 17, 2020, 2:34 AM

Morgan Park in Queensland is set to host top-level touring car racing for the first time this year, after being belatedly added to the TCR Australia schedule.

The 2.9-kilometre circuit has filled the fifth-round TBC on the initial TCR Australia schedule announcement, with the series set to head to south east Queensland on the July 3-5 weekend.

TCR Australia will headline a full Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships round at the venue, the first since 2011, with the Porsche Sprint Challenge (formerly GT3 Cup Challenge) and Touring Car Masters also on the bill.

Morgan Park effectively replaces Queensland Raceway on the Shannons schedule, joining Supercars in moving away from the Ipswich venue. Previously the two series ran on consecutive weekends, to most efficiently use temporary upgrades fitted to bring QR up to Motorsport Australia safety standards.

TCR's Morgan Park visit will also mark the first competitive top-level touring car action at Morgan Park, with Supercars running limited to testing and ride days over the years.

“Having such a huge event like this certainly brings a lot of outside people into the region," said the Southern Downs Regional Council’s Yve Stocks.

"Not only competitors, but also spectators, which is really good for our economy.

“The economic benefit is one of the best things that will come out of the event and as a motorsport competitor myself, I can safely say the racing will definitely be exciting for spectators."

2020 TCR Australia schedule 

Round Circuit Date
N/C (AGP/Asia Pacific Cup) Albert Park, VIC 12-15 March
1 (Shannons Nationals) Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW 27-29 March
2 (Shannons Nationals) Mount Panorama, NSW 10-12 April
3 (Shannons Nationals) Winton Raceway, VIC 1-3 May
4 (Shannons Nationals) The Bend Motorsport Park, SA 12-14 June
5 (Shannons Nationals) Morgan Park, QLD 3-5 July
6 (Shannons Nationals) Phillip Island, VIC 21-23 August
7 (Shannons Nationals) Sandown Raceway, VIC 11-13 September
N/C (Bathurst International) Mount Panorama, NSW 13-15 November
About this article

Series TCR , TCR Australia
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

