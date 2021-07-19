Tickets Subscribe
TCR Australia / Morgan Park Raceway News

Morgan Park TCR Australia round cancelled

By:

Next month's TCR Australia round at Morgan Park has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreaks in New South Wales and Victoria.

The Queensland circuit was set to host the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships, headlined by TCR Australia, on August 13-15.

That was already a revised date after the initial late June slot was harpooned by an earlier outbreak in Melbourne.

While Queensland itself is currently unaffected by COVID-19, the latest wave that's left Australia's two biggest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, in lockdown has forced Motorsport Australia to call off the Morgan Park event.

That's due to the large number of competitors across all categories that are based in those two cities.

None of the categories that run on the Shannons bill are fully professional, which means they can't follow the Supercars model of relocating teams and drivers for weeks at a time when needed.

“We have an obligation to look after the wellbeing of all stakeholders as well as put on events that are fair to all competitors who are part of our national series and championships,” explained Motorsport Australia's Director of Motorsport & Commercial Operations Michael Smith.

“Given the complexities in preparing for an event like the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships, and potential travel restrictions limiting the participation for many, a decision has been made early for the benefit of our competitors, officials, suppliers and of course the loyal motorsport fans.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who contributed to the event to date, including our commercial and government partners.”

There hasn't been a TCR Australia race since the Sydney Motorsport Park event at the start of May, with the series now not likely to resume until the Sandown Shannons round on September 17-19.

Motorsport Australia is, however, looking at additional rounds later in the season.

Melbourne Performance Centre Audi driver Chaz Mostert leads series by 106 points over teammate Luke King.

