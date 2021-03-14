Mostert wants full TCR title tilt

The Supercars star has surged into an early TCR Australia lead off the back of an impressive second round of the season at Phillip Island.

It included a pole and two wins, one of them by a crushing 32 seconds, and could have been even better had a right-front tyre on his Audi not blown while he was leading the final heat.

Despite the Race 3 drama he holds a 15-point series lead over Melbourne Performance Centre teammate Luke King.

That's brought Mostert's plans for the rest of the 2021 campaign into focus.

When he joined MPC ahead of the season-opener in Tasmania it was unclear how many rounds he would take part in, particularly once the Supercars season got going.

Mostert says he still can't confirm he'll race at every round, with budget a deterring factor, but that his current plan is for a full-blown TCR title tilt alongside his Supercars commitments.

"I want to do all of them," he told Motorsport.com.

"That's always been my plan, I want to do all of them. It's not just a cameo appearance. But that's all I can say for now.

"My intention is to keep going but it all comes down to dollars. But it was a good weekend for us, we're leading the series, so yeah, I want to keep going."

Mostert is no stranger to a busy schedule, having spent a number of years as a factory BMW GT driver alongside his Supercars commitments.

That included some starring roles at the Bathurst 12 Hour, particularly in qualifying, while he also won the Daytona 24 in 2020 alongside John Edwards, Augusto Farfus and Jess Krohn in M8 GTE.

Mostert went close to inking a TCR Australia deal with the HMO Customer Racing squad back in 2019 only for his then-Supercars employer Tickford Racing to intervene.

The Ford-backed team was concerned about Mostert driving a Hyundai in an Aussie series, whereas his BMW work was mostly overseas.

He has since moved to Walkinshaw Andretti United, which hasn't blocked this involvement with the MPC Audi programme that also includes running an R8 in the GT World Challenge Australia series.