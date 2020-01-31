Top events
TCR Australia / Breaking news

Ex-WTCC driver joins Melbourne TCR Asia Pacific grid

shares
comments
Ex-WTCC driver joins Melbourne TCR Asia Pacific grid
By:
Jan 31, 2020, 8:02 AM

Former World Touring Car Championship driver Rene Munnich will join the grid for the TCR Asia Pacific Cup on the Australian Grand Prix weekend.

Munnich will pilot one of Wall Racing’s three Honda Civic Type Rs in Melbourne, having won last year’s TCR Middle East series with the same model. His most recent TCR outing, in the final round of ADAC TCR at Sachsenring, was also behind the wheel of a Honda Civic.

Albert Park will mark the German driver’s first race appearance in Australia.

“I’m delighted to have this opportunity of racing in Australia, a country that I haven’t visited before,” said Munnich. 

“I’m especially excited to take part in such a glamorous event that will see a top-level field racing in front of the huge F1 crowd.”

Wall Racing enjoyed a successful campaign in the inaugural season of TCR Australia in 2019, scoring four wins and powering Tony D’Alberto to second in the standings behind champion Will Brown.

The outfit has two more cars available, but it is yet to decide if they will be raced in Melbourne.

“It’s great to have some international flavour in our team for the Albert Park race,” said team boss David Wall.

“René has proven himself in these types of cars all around the world, and he is really eager to try his luck against what will be a very competitive TCR field.

“We have two other Honda Civics that could enter the Albert Park meeting, but we will make on those cars in the near future.”

Melbourne is one of the two non-championship rounds that mark the start of the 2020 TCR Australia season. 

The event will take place on the Australian GP bill on March 12-15.

Rene Münnich, ALL-INKL.com Racing, Chevrolet RML Cruze TC1

Rene Münnich, ALL-INKL.com Racing, Chevrolet RML Cruze TC1

Photo by: FIA WTCC

About this article

Series TCR , TCR Australia
Drivers René Münnich
Author Rachit Thukral

