New TCR deal looms for Supercars talent
Melbourne Performance Centre is hopeful of re-signing Supercars talent Will Brown for the 2023 TCR Australia season.
Brown used one of the previous-generations Audis, run by MPC, to great success last year, almost stealing the title from long-time points leader Tony D'Alberto in a final race thriller at Bathurst.
The factory-backed Audi squad is now looking to get the Erebus Motorsport driver back on board to spearhead its 2023 campaign in the latest-spec RS 3 raced by Jay Hanson last season.
Should the deal go through, Brown would form part of a thee-car MPC lineup, with the team fielding interest from drivers for its other two cars.
“We are really very confident that we are going to have a competitive line-up for the 2023 TCR Australia season,” said MPC boss Troy Russell.
“We still have a number of elements to lock away, and there are some time pressures, but interest has been positive.
“Locking away Will in the new-specification RS 3 is a priority, and we hope to be able to make a firm announcement on that shortly.
“Jay Hanson proved the capabilities of that car, and with Will’s extra experience, we feel that he will be a title contender.
“Not that the other two cars are lacking for speed, though. Will showed how good his Audi was [last season], finishing second in the title. That chassis also won the 2021 series. We suspect that chassis is the most successful that we have here in Australia.”
Brown already has a TCR Australia title to his name, having dominated the inaugural season in 2019 while driving a Hyundai.
As referenced by Russell, MPC has been a title-winning team too with Chaz Mostert securing the 2021 crown in an Audi.
The 2023 TCR Australia season kicks off at Symmons Plains on February 24-26.
