New TCR Australia, S5000 TV deal confirmed

As revealed by Motorsport.com, Stan Sport will replace the Seven Network as the host broadcaster of ARG/Motorsport Australia Championships coverage this year.

As part of the deal the ARG suite of categories will run under the ARG SpeedSeries banner, which will include TCR Australia, S5000, GT World Challenge, Trans Am, Touring Car Masters (TCM) and the Australian V8 Touring Car Series.

The SpeedSeries also includes the ARG-owned Bathurst 6 Hour and Bathurst International events.

The seven SpeedSeries rounds will be broadcast live on Stan, before the 9Network shows highlights on free-to-air a week later.

Nine will also carry live coverage of the opening SpeedSeries event of the year, Race Tasmania on February 12-13.

The SpeedSeries joins Stan's growing motorsport portfolio, the service having already landed the Aussie rights for the World Rally Championship, Formula E, IndyCar and the World Endurance Championship.

“The SpeedSeries is a fantastic addition to our growing line-up of exclusive motorsport and highlights our approach to bringing premium content to Stan Sport customers all year round," said Stan's Acting Chief Executive Officer Martin Kugeler.

"This partnership will see the SpeedSeries become the cornerstone Australian motorsport content on Stan Sport, in addition to our recently secured international line-up including INDYCAR, WEC, WRC and Formula E.

"The SpeedSeries is Aussie motor racing at its best, and we are thrilled to be partnering with ARG in an exciting new chapter.”

ARG CEO Matt Braid added: “This is a major partnership for the Australian Racing Group, our categories, events and partners that will take us to a new level.

"This partnership with Stan Sport comes at a time when they are growing rapidly and are becoming the destination for Motorsport viewers in Australia.

"The combined audience reach, engagement and promotional opportunities across Stan Sport and the wider Nine business offers an unrivalled level of coverage our motorsport categories and events have never had before.

"We are looking forward to commencing the partnership with our opening SpeedSeries event, the AWC Race Tasmania in February."

2022 SpeedSeries events

Round Circuit Date 1 Symmons Plains, TAS February 11-13 2 Phillip Island, VIC March 18-20 3 Mount Panorama, NSW April 15-17 4 Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW May 27-29 5 Queensland Raceway, QLD August 5-7 6 Sandown, VIC September 16-18 7 Bathurst International November 11-13