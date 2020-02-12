Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Duel 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
TCR Australia / Breaking news

GRM completes 2020 TCR line-up

shares
comments
GRM completes 2020 TCR line-up
By:
Feb 12, 2020, 7:45 PM

Garry Rogers Motorsport has completed its expanded TCR Australia line-up, with 2019 title contender Dylan O'Keeffe joining the squad for 2020.

O'Keeffe, who finished second to champion Will Brown last season, will switch from an Ash Seward Motorsport-run Alfa Romeo to a GRM Renault Megane for the upcoming campaign.

The deal is a continuation of O'Keeffe's relationship with the GRM squad, which started with a Super2 deal last year as well as a one-off Supercars appearance when Richie Stanaway was stood down on the Gold Coast.

He sampled the Megane for the first time during a private test at Sandown on Monday.

“I had spent that much time around the Renault TCR car at work, I felt like I knew it intimately before I even got behind the wheel, so it was cool to finally turn some laps in anger,” O’Keeffe said.

“Compared to the Alfa, the biggest difference is with the gear selection; it’s the only car in the field that doesn’t have paddle-shift, but I got used to it very quickly.

“In terms of performance and handling, it feels very similar to the Alfa. The fundamental driving style is much the same.

“We had a good setup out of the box at Sandown, and I was able to punch out some competitive times throughout the day.”

TCR Australia race winner Aaron Cameron is also set to join GRM next season, the teenager moving from a Melbourne Performance Centre Audi to a second GRM Peugeot alongside Jason Bargwanna.

Cameron will also work in the team's fabrication department during the week, following the footsteps of the likes of Lee Holdsworth, Scott McLaughlin and James Golding.

"It’s great to be back in my second year of TCR and I’m really excited to join GRM,” said Cameron.

“They have a massive heritage in Australian motorsport and hopefully we can work together well and get this Peugeot up the front.

“Last year was great with Melbourne Performance Centre. They got me on the map and we enjoyed some good results – a race win in the last round at The Bend, plus third win the championship.

“This year with GRM, we are hoping to be back in the top three and we’ll see where the year takes us."

O'Keeffe and Cameron will form part of a six-strong GRM line-up, along with new signings Bargwanna and Michael Caruso (Alfa Romeo), and returnees James Moffat (Renault) and Jordan Cox (Alfa Romeo).

Related video

Next article
Second Peugeot added for TCR Melbourne opener

Previous article

Second Peugeot added for TCR Melbourne opener
Load comments

About this article

Series TCR , TCR Australia
Drivers Dylan O’Keeffe
Teams Garry Rogers Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Supercars

Mostert's first Walkinshaw Holden Supercar unveiled

2
Formula 1

Renault justifies decision behind "no car" launch

3h
3
Formula 1

Renault explains "different approach" behind RS20 design

3h
4
TCR Australia

GRM completes 2020 TCR line-up

55m
5
Formula 1

Renault offers first glimpses of 2020 F1 car

Latest news

GRM completes 2020 TCR line-up
TCRA

GRM completes 2020 TCR line-up

Second Peugeot added for TCR Melbourne opener
TCRA

Second Peugeot added for TCR Melbourne opener

Caruso to race GRM Alfa in TCR Australia
TCRA

Caruso to race GRM Alfa in TCR Australia

Supercars Media to produce TCR Oz, S5000 TV
VASC

Supercars Media to produce TCR Oz, S5000 TV

Ex-WTCC driver joins Melbourne TCR Asia Pacific grid
TCRA

Ex-WTCC driver joins Melbourne TCR Asia Pacific grid

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.