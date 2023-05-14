Subscribe
Previous / Phillip Island TCR: Clemente wins bruising race 2
TCR Australia Race report

Phillip Island TCR: Buchan cruises to final race win

Hyundai driver Josh Buchan made light work of the final TCR Australia race of the weekend at Phillip Island.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
346880723_1230203624521736_9101619086925841518_n

Buchan, driving the sedan version of the i30 run by HMO Customer Racing, was unstoppable in the 14-lap heat to round out the weekend.

He broke from the chasing field, led by race 2 winner Michael Clemente, at the start and was never headed across an affair that ran green until the finish.

Clemente was able to shadow the Hyundai throughout the race but never mounted a serious challenge, the final gap between the pair just under a second.

"We needed that, that was excellent," said Buchan.

"I really wanted [to win] race 3 there. Race 1 was good, pretty comprehensive, as was qualifying. But I wanted to back it up and race 3 and show that it wasn't a one-off.

"There's a long way to go with this car, but we're in the mix."

It was a battle of the Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeots for third place, with Ben Bargwanna forced to hold off Jordan Cox in the closing stages.

Cox made good progress early in the race to get into fourth but was unable to find a way past Bargwanna.

Bailey Sweeny, in the HMO Hyundai hatch, kept his series lead in tact, capping off a solid if not spectacular weekend with fifth in race 3.

His margin now sits at 22 points over Cox.

Aaron Cameron ended up sixth from two drivers running the latest-spec Audi, Zac Soutar (Team Soutar Motorsport) and Will Brown (Melbourne Performance Centre).

Tom Oliphant capped off Lynk & Co's Australian debut with a ninth in race 3 ahead of Lachlan Mineef (Forza Brakes Motorsport Audi) and reigning champion Tony D'Alberto (Wall Racing Honda), who struggled to recover from a costly tyre failure yesterday.

The 2023 TCR Australia season continues at Winton on June 9-11.

shares
comments

Phillip Island TCR: Clemente wins bruising race 2
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Phillip Island S5000: Webster dominates finale

Phillip Island S5000: Webster dominates finale

Other open wheel

Phillip Island S5000: Webster dominates finale Phillip Island S5000: Webster dominates finale

Phillip Island TCR: Clemente wins bruising race 2

Phillip Island TCR: Clemente wins bruising race 2

TCR Australia

Phillip Island TCR: Clemente wins bruising race 2 Phillip Island TCR: Clemente wins bruising race 2

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch

Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch

WCES GT World Challenge Europe Sprint
Brands Hatch

Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch

Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th"

Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th"

MGP MotoGP
French GP

Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th" Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th"

Bagnaia “not angry” with Vinales after Le Mans MotoGP clash

Bagnaia “not angry” with Vinales after Le Mans MotoGP clash

MGP MotoGP
French GP

Bagnaia “not angry” with Vinales after Le Mans MotoGP clash Bagnaia “not angry” with Vinales after Le Mans MotoGP clash

Bezzecchi wary of MotoGP title thoughts despite dominant Le Mans win

Bezzecchi wary of MotoGP title thoughts despite dominant Le Mans win

MGP MotoGP
French GP

Bezzecchi wary of MotoGP title thoughts despite dominant Le Mans win Bezzecchi wary of MotoGP title thoughts despite dominant Le Mans win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe