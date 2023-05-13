Subscribe
Previous / Oliphant Lynk & Co breaks cover
TCR Australia Race report

Phillip Island TCR: Buchan dominates opener

Josh Buchan dominated an opening TCR Australia race at Phillip Island that saw critical failures from contenders Will Brown and Tony D'Alberto.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
2023SPEEDSERIESR2_PI_DKIMG2061

Buchan made a swift start from pole in his sedan-spec Hyundai, immediately gapping the chasing field led by Honda driver D'Alberto.

Behind him there was early drama, Brown, running fifth in his Melbourne Performance Centre Audi, slowing on the main straight on lap 2 with a broken right rear upright.

The race then settled into a rhythm at the front, with Buchan comfortably leading D'Alberto and Audi driver Zac Soutar.

That was until lap 8 when Soutar's car began to misfire which forced him into the pits and out of the race.

That promoted a hard-charging Lachlan Mineef (Forza Brakes Motorsport Audi), who had worked his way up from the back of the top 10, to third place.

Mineef wasn't done there, though, the privateer then hunting down D'Alberto before squeezing past at MG to grab second.

Moments later D'Alberto's race was run, the reigning champion suffering a front-right tyre failure on the way into turn 1.

None of the later drama affected race-long leader Buchan, though, who cruised to victory with a 2.1s margin over Mineef.

"That was amazing," said Buchan. "I didn't expect that coming into the weekend.

"The damage was done early on on that first lap, I got the greatest launch of my life. The tyres went off at the end there. There's more to come, but I'm just happy to get a win."

Aaron Cameron (Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot) benefitted from D'Alberto's bad luck, ending up third.

Series leader Bailey Sweeny (HMO Customer Racing Hyundai) ended up fifth ahead of Ben Bargwanna (GRM Peugeot), Michael Clemente (Carl Cox Motorsport Cupra), Kody Garland and Jordan Cox (both GRM Peugeot).

Newcomer Brad Harris finished ninth in his Wall Honda, while Tom Oliphant was classified 10th despite his Lynk and Co coming to a stop two laps from home.

D'Alberto was a DNF, despite trying to get back out on a new tyre right at the end, while Brown was left to lament his extinguished title hopes after a fourth DNF from the four races so far this season.

"If I don't laugh, I'll cry," said Brown. "This is pretty much a new part and the control arm has torn out of the upright. I don't know how it happened, I didn't hit anything and it was a pretty clean start.

"Overall it's not a good weekend, I haven't finished a single session. Four DNFs, you're not going to win the championship."

The weekend continues with race 2 at 11:30am local time tomorrow.

shares
comments

Oliphant Lynk & Co breaks cover

Latest news

WRC Portugal: Rovanpera pulls away from Sordo on Saturday morning loop

WRC Portugal: Rovanpera pulls away from Sordo on Saturday morning loop

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal

WRC Portugal: Rovanpera pulls away from Sordo on Saturday morning loop WRC Portugal: Rovanpera pulls away from Sordo on Saturday morning loop

Marquez “didn’t expect” French GP front row on MotoGP return

Marquez “didn’t expect” French GP front row on MotoGP return

MGP MotoGP
French GP

Marquez “didn’t expect” French GP front row on MotoGP return Marquez “didn’t expect” French GP front row on MotoGP return

MotoGP French GP: Bagnaia snatches pole from Marquez, Quartararo 13th

MotoGP French GP: Bagnaia snatches pole from Marquez, Quartararo 13th

MGP MotoGP
French GP

MotoGP French GP: Bagnaia snatches pole from Marquez, Quartararo 13th MotoGP French GP: Bagnaia snatches pole from Marquez, Quartararo 13th

Quartararo ‘in toughest year’ of MotoGP career as Yamaha woes continue

Quartararo ‘in toughest year’ of MotoGP career as Yamaha woes continue

MGP MotoGP
French GP

Quartararo ‘in toughest year’ of MotoGP career as Yamaha woes continue Quartararo ‘in toughest year’ of MotoGP career as Yamaha woes continue

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe