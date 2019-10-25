Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
08 Hours
:
17 Minutes
:
43 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
TCR Australia / Breaking news

Rebuilt Subaru TCR cars hit the track

shares
comments
Rebuilt Subaru TCR cars hit the track
By:
Oct 25, 2019, 3:49 AM

The two rebuilt Subaru TCR cars were shaken down by new team Milldun Motorsport on Thursday.

Having suffered with poor reliability during their stint at Kelly Racing, the two WRXs have recently undergone a rebuild at their new home.

With the rebuild complete, the Melbourne-based squad enlisted Australian Rally Champion Eli Evans to help shake the cars down at the Wodonga TAFE test track in northern Victoria.

Team owner Liam Dunn also sampled the cars during the shakedown.

“Fundamentally, the two cars were in good condition when we received them from the Kelly team – they just needed a little TLC in some areas,” said Dunn.

“We have cured some of the issues that they were experiencing and tidied up a couple of areas that we feel will give the cars reliability and speed.

“It was great to have Eli come and drive the cars. He really enjoyed the experience. I have worked with him in the past and I believe he would be competitive in the TCR Australia field.

“At this stage, we have not committed to any drivers for the final round at The Bend. We still have a bit of work to do there, but we will definitely have both cars there.”

Next article
TCR Cupra's Australian debut confirmed

Previous article

TCR Cupra's Australian debut confirmed

Next article

TCR Australia confirms Asia Pacific Cup, 2020 calendar

TCR Australia confirms Asia Pacific Cup, 2020 calendar
Load comments

About this article

Series TCR Australia
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

TCR Australia Next session

Bend II

Bend II

15 Nov - 17 Nov

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

2
WRC

Lappi shocked by Citroen's WRC withdrawal

2h
3
WRC

How Ogier's Citroen dream died

4
WRC

Citroen boss explains reasons behind WRC exit

5
WRC

Citroen ends WRC programme, cites Ogier's exit as reason

Latest news

TCR Australia rookie buys ex-Girolami Honda
TCRA

TCR Australia rookie buys ex-Girolami Honda

The Bend TCR: Morcom fends off Pither in finale
TCRA

The Bend TCR: Morcom fends off Pither in finale

The Bend TCR: Cameron passes Brown for maiden win
TCRA

The Bend TCR: Cameron passes Brown for maiden win

The Bend TCR: Brown dominates Saturday opener
TCRA

The Bend TCR: Brown dominates Saturday opener

Renowned gamer joins TCR Australia field
TCRA

Renowned gamer joins TCR Australia field

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.