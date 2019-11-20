TCR Australia rookie buys ex-Girolami Honda

The Wall Racing-run Civic dominated the Sandown TCR round back in September, factory Honda WTCR ace Girolami showing the local field a clean pair of heels with a pole and three race wins.

The Sydney team will now part ways with the car, Hyundai Excel champ Clemente set to run it as a privateer entry in TCR Australia next season.

Clemente is the first confirmed driver for the new Michelin Cup rookie prize, the 18-year-old's current TCR experience limited to a handful of laps in a Wall Honda at the driver evaluation day at Winton earlier this year.

The best of the rookies will win a test with a European TCR team.

“The TCR Australia Series has taken off this year and the amount of support on offer from Wall Racing made the decision easy,” Clemente said.

“While the step to TCR is pretty daunting, there is lots to look forward to and I am really excited to get into the season.

“The team at the Australian Racing Group has been fantastic and have helped make the transition possible with the evaluation day at Winton. That was crucial in giving me the chance to see what the car was like.”