Sandown TCR: Bargwanna, Brown share Sunday wins

Like yesterday’s opener, Race 2 was decided by a wild single-lap sprint to the finish after a late safety car.

Jordan Cox (Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot) started that final lap in the box seat, only to aquaplane on the way to Dandenong Road.

That sent him off the road followed by second placed Bargwanna (GRM Peugeot), the pair scrambling through the mud as they tried to get back on track.

It was Bargwanna that managed to recover better, crossing the line ahead of Cox and third-placed Brown (Melbourne Performance Centre Audi).

Series leader Tony D’Alberto (Wall Racing Honda) finished fourth ahead of fellow Civic drivers Zac Soutar (Team Soutar Motorsport) and Michael Clemente (Michael Clemente Motorsport).

There looked to be a tense exchange between Jay Hanson (MPC Audi) and James Moffat (GRM Renault) after contact at Turn 4 that damaged both cars.

Hanson had been trying to sneak past Moffat who ended up spinning across the front of the Audi.

Having initially got going again, Moffat pulled alongside Hanson’s stranded car the next time to seemingly remonstrate with his rival.

In the final race of the weekend it was inaugural TCR Australia champion Brown that came out on top.

The Supercars regular started from pole before slipping back to fourth in the early stages. He then worked his way back to front, passing Cox for the lead nine laps from home.

Michael Caruso (Ash Seward Motorsport Alfa) made his way through to finish second while Cox finished third.

Josh Buchan finished fourth in his HMO Customer Racing Hyundai as D'Alberto limited the damage to his series lead by finishing just two spots behind chief rival Cox.

D'Alberto will take a 56-point lead over Cox into the final round of the season at the Bathurst International in November.