Sandown TCR: Cameron wins wild wet opener

Following lengthy delays to the schedule due to heavy rain, the TCR opener was moved forward to take advantage of wet, but raceable, conditions.

Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot driver Cameron led the way for the first part of the race, however found himself under constant pressure from Melbourne Performance Centre Audi pair Jay Hanson and Will Brown.

A pair of safety cars, one to retrieve Dylan O'Keeffe's broken GRM Peugeot and another after Kody Garland (GRM Renault) and Michael Clemente (Michael Clemente Motorsport Honda) clashed at the restart, gave Cameron a brief reprieve.

However he couldn't shake Hanson during a single-lap dash to the flag at the finish, the pair both going off at the esses as Hanson made a play for the lead.

While Cameron could keep going Hanson spun and nudged the fence, sealing victory for the race-long leader.

Brown finished second while Zac Soutar (Team Soutar Motorsport Honda) rounded out the podium.

Tony D'Alberto (Wall Racing Honda) finished fourth, extending his series lead courtesy of Hanson's late off and chief title rival Jordan Cox (GRM Peugeot) finishing seventh.

Josh Buchan (HMO Customer Racing Hyundai), Michael Caruso (Ash Seward Motorsport Alfa), Cox, Bailey Sweeney (HMO Customer Racing Hyundai), James Moffat (GRM Renault) and Ben Bargwanna (GRM Peugeot) rounded out the Top 10.

The Sandown round continues with two more races tomorrow.

