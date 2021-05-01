Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Sydney TCR: O'Keeffe takes first season pole
TCR Australia / Sydney Race report

Sydney TCR: Buchan takes career-first win

Rookie Josh Buchan took a career-first TCR Australia race win in the opening heat at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Sydney TCR: Buchan takes career-first win

The HMO Customer Racing Hyundai driver found himself alone on the front row at the start courtesy of some pre-race drama for Dylan O'Keeffe.

The polesitter had an issue with his Garry Rogers Motorsport Renault on the way to the grid, and while the team were able to get the car running, O'Keeffe was penalised for lifting the bonnet on the grid.

That meant he started from pitlane and Buchan had the front row to himself.

The Hyundai ace didn't win the start, though, that honour going to John Martin who surged into the lead in his Wall Racing Honda.

But Martin didn't have the pace to hold off Buchan for long, the lead changing hands a few laps later after a bold move around the outside going into the fast first corner.

Once in front there was no stopping Buchan, his final winning margin over James Moffat and Chaz Mostert more than three seconds.

"To see the podium, and I've got Chaz Mostert and James Moffat next to me... I watched these guys race around Bathurst as a kid. I'm really happy," he said.

Referencing the pass on Martin for the lead he added: "You've got to do it. I wasn't going to die wondering. It was a bit trophy or trees and I got a trophy."

Moffat followed Buchan through on Martin before going on to finish a lonely second place. Series leader Mostert, meanwhile, made good progress to snare the final spot on the podium.

As for Martin, hopes of clinging on to the top three were dashed late in the race when his pace nosedived due to what seemed to be a technical problem.

He ended up dropping right back to 12th by the finish.

His teammate Tony D'Alberto fared better with fourth place followed by HMO's Nathan Morcom and Garry Rogers Motorsport pair Michael Caruso and Jordan Cox.

Lee Holdsworth (ASM Alfa) and Aaron Cameron (GRM Peugeot) were next, while O'Keeffe worked his way back to 10th.

The TCR Australia action continues with two more races tomorrow.

You can watch those races live and free on Motorsport.tv.

shares
comments
Sydney TCR: O'Keeffe takes first season pole

Previous article

Sydney TCR: O'Keeffe takes first season pole
Load comments

About this article

Series TCR Australia
Event Sydney

Trending

1
MotoGP

Spanish MotoGP: Bagnaia tops FP2 from Quartararo

17h
2
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Hamilton fastest at Portimao

10h
3
MotoGP

Espargaro: I don’t need Marquez to show how fast I am

4
Formula 1

Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

22h
5
Formula 1

Norris not confident of making Q3 in Portimao

13h
Latest news
Sydney TCR: Buchan takes career-first win
TCRA

Sydney TCR: Buchan takes career-first win

1h
Sydney TCR: O'Keeffe takes first season pole
TCRA

Sydney TCR: O'Keeffe takes first season pole

5h
Bathurst TCR: Mostert passes Cameron to complete clean sweep
Video Inside
TCRA

Bathurst TCR: Mostert passes Cameron to complete clean sweep

Apr 4, 2021
Bathurst TCR: Mostert makes it two wins in a row
Video Inside
TCRA

Bathurst TCR: Mostert makes it two wins in a row

Apr 3, 2021
Bathurst TCR: Mostert beats Cameron in opener
Video Inside
TCRA

Bathurst TCR: Mostert beats Cameron in opener

Apr 3, 2021
Latest videos
Chaz Mostert explains the difference bewteen TCR and Supercars 03:01
TCR Australia
22h

Chaz Mostert explains the difference bewteen TCR and Supercars

Live: Sydney Motorsport Park - Race 3 30:00
TCR Australia
Apr 29, 2021

Live: Sydney Motorsport Park - Race 3

Live: Sydney Motorsport Park - Race 2 30:00
TCR Australia
Apr 29, 2021

Live: Sydney Motorsport Park - Race 2

Sydney Motorsport Park - Race 1 30:00
TCR Australia
Apr 29, 2021

Sydney Motorsport Park - Race 1

Live: Sydney Motorsport Park - Qualifying 30:00
TCR Australia
Apr 29, 2021

Live: Sydney Motorsport Park - Qualifying

Trending Today

Spanish MotoGP: Bagnaia tops FP2 from Quartararo
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Spanish MotoGP: Bagnaia tops FP2 from Quartararo

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Hamilton fastest at Portimao
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Hamilton fastest at Portimao

Espargaro: I don’t need Marquez to show how fast I am
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro: I don’t need Marquez to show how fast I am

Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Norris not confident of making Q3 in Portimao
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris not confident of making Q3 in Portimao

Honda set for Mercedes-style split turbine/compressor
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda set for Mercedes-style split turbine/compressor

Latest news

Sydney TCR: Buchan takes career-first win
TCR Australia TCR Australia

Sydney TCR: Buchan takes career-first win

Sydney TCR: O'Keeffe takes first season pole
TCR Australia TCR Australia

Sydney TCR: O'Keeffe takes first season pole

Bathurst TCR: Mostert passes Cameron to complete clean sweep
Video Inside
TCR Australia TCR Australia

Bathurst TCR: Mostert passes Cameron to complete clean sweep

Bathurst TCR: Mostert makes it two wins in a row
Video Inside
TCR Australia TCR Australia

Bathurst TCR: Mostert makes it two wins in a row

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.