Sydney TCR: Wins for Hanson and Morcom

The top 10 was reversed for the start of the day's first race which left Melbourne Performance Centre Audi driver Hanson on pole.

It was an opportunity Hanson was happy to take, the teenager banking a lights-to-flag victory.

Second went to DashSport Hyundai driver Luke King, who jumped front-row starter Brad Shiels (Royal Purple Racing Hyundai) at the start to move into third, before running down Tony D'Alberto (Wall Racing Honda).

Nathan Morcom (HMO Hyundai) was also able to get by D'Alberto to grab third, while behind D'Alberto, Jordan Cox (Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot) and Shiels were fifth and sixth.

Will Brown put in a stirring drive from near the back of the grid to finish 10th in his MPC Audi, while Race 1 winner Josh Buchan (HMO Hyundai) struggled to 12th.

The Hyundais turned their form around in the final race of the weekend, with Morcom leading an i30 one-two.

It was Jordan Cox that led early before being overhauled by Morcom and King.

Buchan then worked his way past King into second and spent the latter part of the race piling the pressure on his HMO teammate.

Morcom, however, held on for his first win since The Bend round in 2019.

Cox got back past King to grab third place, while Dylan O'Keeffe was the best-placed Garry Rogers Motorsport entry in fifth.

Brown was sixth and Hanson seventh ahead of Michael Clemente (Michael Clemente Motorsport Honda), Bailey Sweeny (HMO Hyundai) and Ben Bargwanna (GRM Peugeot).