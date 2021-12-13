TCR Australia unveils 2022 calendar

As first reported by Motorsport.com the season will start later than in 2021, the Race Tasmania event at Symmons Plains pushed back to February.

However earlier plans of a mid-February date have changed, the Tasmania round now set to take place on February 11-13.

That gives it a week's breathing space ahead of the Bathurst 12 Hour/Newcastle 500 double-header.

As already confirmed Phillip Island will host TCR Australia on March 18-20 before the first of two appearances at Mount Panorama during the Bathurst 6 Hour on April 15-17.

There will be a TBA round in New South Wales following Bathurst, likely to be Sydney Motorsport Park, ahead of a return to Queensland Raceway on August 5-7.

The series will then visit Sandown on September 16-18 before the season concludes with the first full running of the Bathurst International on November 11-13.

The format for the Bathurst International is yet to be confirmed, however the series was planning a two-driver endurance races, featuring teams and drivers from around the world, when the event was conceived back in 2019.

The pandemic put paid to that for the past two years, though, thanks to Australia's closed borders.

TCR Australia has been badly affected by the pandemic, its sophomore season in 2020 effectively cancelled due to internal border closures and lockdowns.

The 2021 season was run but was also severely delayed due to outbreaks in Sydney and Melbourne and the subsequent border closures and event cancellations.

Will Brown (2019) and Chaz Mostert (2021) are the only two drivers to have ever been crowned TCR Australia champion.

It is a pleasure to release the calendar for TCR in what we are anticipating to be a real break-out year for it,” said ARG boss Matt Braid.

“The stop/start nature of the past two seasons has been frustrating, but the support and enthusiasm from our great competitors has not waned. If anything, we are going to head into the year with more entrants than we would have expected in the current environment.

“The mix of circuits that we have confirmed is exciting, as it offers great variety for the drivers and teams, and also gives rare access for fans to see an international motorsport formula compete in the southern hemisphere.

“It’s great to lock away the date for the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International. We appreciate the cooperation of the Bathurst Regional Council, as well as the promoters of Challenge Bathurst to facilitate the movement of dates to achieve the November 11-13 date.

“There is just one element of the calendar that needs to be formalised, but we are pleased to lay down what are the foundations of the 2022 season and we can’t wait to see the teams get back to what they love most.”

2022 TCR Australia calendar

Round Circuit Date 1 Symmons Plains, TAS February 11-13 2 Phillip Island, VIC March 18-20 3 Mount Panorama, NSW April 15-17 4 TBA, NSW TBA 5 Queensland Raceway, QLD August 5-7 6 Sandown, VIC September 16-18 7 Bathurst International November 11-13