TCR Australia future secured until 2028

The Aussie governing body has held the local rights to TCR since 2018 in an agreement that originally ran until the end of 2023.

However an early extension between Motorsport Australia and WSC has been reached with the rights deal now running through to the end of 2028.

Motorsport Australia holds the rights for the category in Australian, while Australian Racing Group holds a seperate commercial rights agreement to actually run the series.

“It’s with great pleasure that we have extended the agreement with Motorsport Australia for a further five years," said WSC Ltd CEO Marcello Lotti.

"Ever since it started back in 2019, TCR Australia has showed its great potential, and the series has not stopped growing since then.

“Now TCR Australia has become one of the most competitive TCR series around the globe and one of the most attractive for Australian teams and fans alike.

“We are confident that the category will benefit from this five-year extension to grow even further in the coming seasons.”

Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca also welcomed the new agreement.

“We are very proud of our relationship with Marcello and the entire WSC Ltd team and thrilled to have secured the long term future of TCR in Australia,” Arocca said.

“There is plenty to like about the category and its close racing, along with the ongoing development of these cars and any new models that will begin racing across the globe.

“We are excited to see TCR continue to evolve and grow across the world and look forward to being part of that future success in the years ahead.

“This extension also validates that ARG is doing a terrific job as the current category manager of TCR. [CEO] Matt Braid, along with everyone at ARG, should be applauded for the category’s initial success, particularly with the way they have navigated the pandemic, which has impacted the events in recent years.”

There have been two TCR Australia champions crowned in the history of the season, Will Brown sealing the inaugural title in 2019 before Chaz Mostert took home the top price in 2021.

The 2020 season was called off due to the pandemic.

Tony D'Alberto currently leads the 2022 series after three rounds.

The season continues at Sydney Motorsport Park at the end of May, where the category will race under lights for the first time.