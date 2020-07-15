TCR Australia, S5000 TV line-up locked in

The two categories will headline Seven's return to regular motorsport coverage this year, through a new broadcast deal with Australian Racing Group.

Way, pictured above, will be a new fresh face for motorsport fans, the 29-year-old best known for her work in Seven's AFL and cricket coverage, as well as hosting the popular House Rules reality renovation show.

She'll join long-time Seven motorsport man Mark Beretta in the host role for the coverage, which will also include Touring Car Masters and Trans Am as support categories.

Greg Rust and Matt Naulty will commentate the TCR Australia action, with Naulty also calling S5000 alongside Richard Craill.

As previously reported Jack Perkins and Molly Taylor will take on pitlane reporter roles, joined by Cameron van den Dungen and Triple Eight part-owner Dane.

The new-look team will make its on-air debut when the Motorsport Australia Championships season finally gets underway at Sydney Motorsport Park on September 4-6.

“I could not be more excited to be part of this incredible team,” said Way.

"Motorsport is a new challenge for me and one I already know is going to be a hell of a lot of fun with the group we have together. It’s fresh, exciting and going to be the ultimate entertainment. The count down is well and truly on for Sydney!"

Beretta added: "It's fantastic to have regular motorsport back on Seven.

“TCR is booming around the world because of its accessibility, brand rivalry and tight racing, so I know this season is going to grab the attention of Australian sports fans and take them on a brilliant ride!

"To launch a new racing family on Seven is super exciting. Our team of commentators are fresh, knowledgeable, passionate and keen to bring the action to viewers in a way they've never experienced before. This is racing with real energy from the team calling the action because they love everything about TCR.

"We've got a mix of legends and young guns racing in cars designed to create a even contest, so the recipe for full-on racing action is spot on! I honestly can't wait to get this party started!"

Seven has committed to at least three hours of free-to-air live TV coverage on each race day, as well as all-day streaming through the 7 Plus platform.

Supercars Media will produce the coverage for Seven.