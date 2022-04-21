Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Bathurst TCR: Cameron dominates final race
TCR Australia / Sydney News

TCR to race under lights in Sydney

TCR Australia will race under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park next month.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
TCR to race under lights in Sydney

The category will feature as part of a packed Motorsport Australia Championships line-up at SMP on the last weekend in May.

The bill also includes S5000, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, Trans Am, Touring Car Masters, Australian Production Cars, Radical Cup Australia and the Australian Prototype Series.

With so many categories in action, SMP's multi-million dollar lighting system will be in action on both the Friday and Saturday.

Saturday's after dark action will feature the end of the first S5000 race followed by TCM and Trans Am races.

TCR Australia will then race under lights for the very first time with its opener starting at 6:45pm local time on the Saturday evening.

“With 23 races across the weekend, fans are in for something very special,” said Motorsport Australia's Director of Motorsport & Commercial Operations Michael Smith.

“The opportunity to watch so many high quality, national categories in the one place is certainly very rare and to see so much racing across the three days will make it a weekend to remember.

“All fans will also be able to access the pit paddock and also be part of selected grid walks prior to races.

“You won’t get a much better motorsport experience than this and being in Sydney, we know it’s a great opportunity to make a weekend of it and enjoy everything the harbour city has to offer.”

