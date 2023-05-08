Subscribe
Previous / Sydney night race added to TCR World Tour
TCR Australia News

Thirteen cars for Phillip Island TCR round

Two new makes will debut in TCR Australia this weekend as part of a compact 13-car field for Phillip Island.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
2022ARGR2_PhillipIsland_Jack_Martin_Photography_08350

The Victorian circuit will host the second round of the TCR Australia season following a lengthy lay-off since the opener in Tasmania back in February.

Just 13 cars will contest the Island event, the compact field including two cars never seen before in TCR Australia and a series debutant.

The hardware set to make its Aussie debut is a Lynk and Co and a Cupra.

The former will be driven by British Touring Car Championship race winner Tom Oliphant, who switches from an Alfa Romeo to a Lynk and Co run by Ashley Seward Motorsport.

The Cupra, meanwhile, will make its first appearance in Australia at the hands of privateer Michael Clemente, who has previously campaigned a Honda.

As for the series debutant, Brad Harris will make a first TCR start in the ex-Fabian Coulthard Honda that he's purchased from Wall Racing.

The 30-year-old arrives with experience racing in the Mazda RX8 one-make series and recently tested the Civic with support from the Wall squad.

"Wall Racing has been very accommodating, helping us get in the car and get used to the car, meaning we were able to learn a lot on the test day,” Harris said.

“They have been very helpful with the production side of things, and I cannot wait to get started.

“I'm used to front-wheel-drives, but I will just need to get used to the TCR wings while gaining valuable experience on the slick tyres.

“The car has plenty of power, more than I have driven with before but everything went really well at the test, so that gives me plenty of confidence.

“We want to go out and have some fun, the aim isn't to break any records but to see if we can be somewhere in the mid pack, It’s a big learning weekend.”

Hyundai driver Bailey Sweeny will head to Phillip Island as the series leader.

Track action kicks off with practice on Friday.

TCR Australia Phillip Island entry list

# Driver Team Car
1 Tony D'Alberto Wall Racing Honda Civic FK7 TCR
9 Will Brown Melbourne Performance Centre Audi RS3 LMS TCR
14 Lachlen Mineef Forza Brakes Motorsport Audi RS3 LMS SEQ
15 Michael Clemente Carl Cox Motorsport Cupra Leon TCR
18 Aaron Cameron Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot 308 TCR
30 Josh Buchan HMO Customer Racing Hyundai i30 N Sedan
33 Jordan Cox Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot 308 TCR
41 Kody Garland Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot 308 TCR
71 Ben Bargwanna Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot 308 TCR
74 Brad Harris Wall Racing Honda Civic FK7 TCR
110 Zac Soutar Team Soutar Motorsport Audi RS3 LMS TCR
115 Tom Oliphant Ashley Seward Motorsport Lynk & Co CO 03 TCR
130 Bailey Sweeny HMO Customer Racing Hyundai i30 N TCR

 

 

shares
comments

Sydney night race added to TCR World Tour
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Young Kiwi lands Triple Eight Supercars test

Young Kiwi lands Triple Eight Supercars test

Supercars

Young Kiwi lands Triple Eight Supercars test Young Kiwi lands Triple Eight Supercars test

Luff joins Team 18 for Supercars enduros

Luff joins Team 18 for Supercars enduros

Supercars

Luff joins Team 18 for Supercars enduros Luff joins Team 18 for Supercars enduros

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

The power behind Honda’s American dreams

The power behind Honda’s American dreams

Indy IndyCar

The power behind Honda’s American dreams The power behind Honda’s American dreams

Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer

Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer

Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP

Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP

Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend

Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend

F1AC F1 Academy

Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe