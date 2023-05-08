Thirteen cars for Phillip Island TCR round

The Victorian circuit will host the second round of the TCR Australia season following a lengthy lay-off since the opener in Tasmania back in February.

Just 13 cars will contest the Island event, the compact field including two cars never seen before in TCR Australia and a series debutant.

The hardware set to make its Aussie debut is a Lynk and Co and a Cupra.

The former will be driven by British Touring Car Championship race winner Tom Oliphant, who switches from an Alfa Romeo to a Lynk and Co run by Ashley Seward Motorsport.

The Cupra, meanwhile, will make its first appearance in Australia at the hands of privateer Michael Clemente, who has previously campaigned a Honda.

As for the series debutant, Brad Harris will make a first TCR start in the ex-Fabian Coulthard Honda that he's purchased from Wall Racing.

The 30-year-old arrives with experience racing in the Mazda RX8 one-make series and recently tested the Civic with support from the Wall squad.

"Wall Racing has been very accommodating, helping us get in the car and get used to the car, meaning we were able to learn a lot on the test day,” Harris said.

“They have been very helpful with the production side of things, and I cannot wait to get started.

“I'm used to front-wheel-drives, but I will just need to get used to the TCR wings while gaining valuable experience on the slick tyres.

“The car has plenty of power, more than I have driven with before but everything went really well at the test, so that gives me plenty of confidence.

“We want to go out and have some fun, the aim isn't to break any records but to see if we can be somewhere in the mid pack, It’s a big learning weekend.”

Hyundai driver Bailey Sweeny will head to Phillip Island as the series leader.

Track action kicks off with practice on Friday.

TCR Australia Phillip Island entry list

# Driver Team Car 1 Tony D'Alberto Wall Racing Honda Civic FK7 TCR 9 Will Brown Melbourne Performance Centre Audi RS3 LMS TCR 14 Lachlen Mineef Forza Brakes Motorsport Audi RS3 LMS SEQ 15 Michael Clemente Carl Cox Motorsport Cupra Leon TCR 18 Aaron Cameron Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot 308 TCR 30 Josh Buchan HMO Customer Racing Hyundai i30 N Sedan 33 Jordan Cox Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot 308 TCR 41 Kody Garland Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot 308 TCR 71 Ben Bargwanna Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot 308 TCR 74 Brad Harris Wall Racing Honda Civic FK7 TCR 110 Zac Soutar Team Soutar Motorsport Audi RS3 LMS TCR 115 Tom Oliphant Ashley Seward Motorsport Lynk & Co CO 03 TCR 130 Bailey Sweeny HMO Customer Racing Hyundai i30 N TCR