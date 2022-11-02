Bathurst debut for US Trans Am racer

The 18-year-old has signed on for the Trans Am 100 where he'll drive a Dodge Challenger run by Dream Racing Australia.

The Aussie cameo comes off the back of Noaker's debut season in the American Trans Am Series which yielded three Top 10s and two Top 5 finishes.

His other experience includes one-make Mazda Mx-5 racing and IMSA's TCR division.

The Aussie Trans Am rules are slightly different to those in the US, including a different control tyre, while Noaker will also have to adapt from a Mustang to the Dodge.

“I remember first seeing the Bathurst track on TV over 10 years ago," said Noaker. "I was probably six or eight years old then. It’s one of the world’s most famous tracks.

“When we heard that running the Turtle Wax Trans Am 100 at the Bathurst International was possible, we knew it was a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I’m looking forward to trying a different tyre design with Hoosier, and a different aero package with Dodge Challenger bodywork. It will be a lot to learn in just a few practice sessions, but I’m excited to work with my new team Dream Racing Australia and hopefully we can adjust to it quickly."

Dream Racing Australia boss Craig Scutella welcomed Noaker to the team for Bathurst.

“Robert at 18 is already a veteran racer,” he said. “Robert will quickly adapt to Mount Panorama and the new car/tyre combination.

“Our team is a National Trans Am-winning team led by Cameron Fisher and Kim Jane, and we have proven success with great young drivers like Nathan Herne, Kyle Gurton and Jackson Rice.

“Robert will be extremely competitive and we know he will continue to improve across the weekend.”

The Trans Am 100 will be contested over three races, including a 100-kilometre finale, at the Bathurst International between November 11-13.