Isle of Man Senior TT to go ahead on Saturday following postponement

Friday was supposed to bring the curtain down on the 2022 TT with the rescheduled second Supersport race, the second Sidecar race and the grand finale Senior TT all set to run today.

However, delays caused by a fatal accident on lap two of the Sidecar race – which claimed the lives of father and son outfit Roger and Bradley Stockton – pushed the four-lap Senior TT start time into a period of bad weather.

This led to organisers calling a halt to proceedings and consulting with marshals over the viability of running the Senior on Saturday instead.

Due to “an overwhelming number of additional marshals” who have volunteered to make up the numbers, organisers have confirmed that the Senior TT will be run over six laps at 11am on Saturday morning, with roads closing at 10am.

The weather continues to look uncertain for Saturday, meaning a total cancellation of the Senior TT for the first time since 2012 is still possible.

The decision comes after Friday’s supposed finale was marred by the second fatal Sidecar accident of the 2022 TT.

The deaths of the Stocktons has pushed the number of fatalities at the 2022 TT up to five, marking the highest figure since 1989.

Solo rider Mark Purslow was killed in an accident last week during practice, before Sidecar racer Cesar Chanal was claimed in a crash at Ago’s Leap (where the Stockton incident also occurred) on Saturday.

A second solo racer in Davy Morgan was also killed in an incident in the first Supersport race on Monday.

Chanal’s passenger Olivier Lavorel remains in a critical condition in hospital in Liverpool having been mistakenly identified as the competitor killed in last Saturday’s accident.

Friday’s Supersport race was won by Michael Dunlop, who also took victory in the first Supersport encounter, while a result was declared in the red-flagged Sidecar race on Friday.

Ben and passenger Tom Birchall were declared the winners on Friday, securing them the Sidecar double for the 2022 TT.