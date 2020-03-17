Supercars set to target June return

The series is yet to formally cancel or postpone any of its upcoming standalone rounds, with scheduled events in Tasmania and New Zealand in April, and Perth in May.

The Tasmania event, a little over a fortnight away, became difficult once bans on mass gatherings over 500 people came into effect in Australia, while the New Zealand event has been complicated by self-isolation requirements on both sides of the Tasman.

Perth was considered the first likely round to be unaffected, however, amid an ever-changing coronavirus crisis, Motorsport.com understands Supercars has shifted its focus to Winton on the first weekend of June.

The others will be postponed, with plans to be run later in the season.

Official confirmation is expected today.