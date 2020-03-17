Sign in
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars set to target June return

Supercars set to target June return
By:
Mar 17, 2020, 9:51 PM

Supercars is set to target a return to racing at Winton in June, Motorsport.com has learned.

The series is yet to formally cancel or postpone any of its upcoming standalone rounds, with scheduled events in Tasmania and New Zealand in April, and Perth in May.

The Tasmania event, a little over a fortnight away, became difficult once bans on mass gatherings over 500 people came into effect in Australia, while the New Zealand event has been complicated by self-isolation requirements on both sides of the Tasman.

Perth was considered the first likely round to be unaffected, however, amid an ever-changing coronavirus crisis, Motorsport.com understands Supercars has shifted its focus to Winton on the first weekend of June.

The others will be postponed, with plans to be run later in the season.

Official confirmation is expected today.

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Albert Park

Albert Park

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 12 Mar
Thu 12 Mar
11:55
11:55
Practice 2
Thu 12 Mar
Thu 12 Mar
13:35
13:35
Qualifying 1
Thu 12 Mar
Thu 12 Mar
16:10
16:10
Qualifying 2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
10:10
10:10
Latest results Standings

