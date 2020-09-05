Supercars
Supercars / Townsville II / Results

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

Scott McLaughlin claimed a straightforward victory in the opening Supercars race at Townsville to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' standings.

The DJR Team Penske driver qualified on pole position and led virtually every lap of the race to score his 10th victory of the season.

Tickford's Cameron Waters and Walkinshaw Andretti United driver Chaz Mostert occupied the second and third spots on the podium respectively ahead of McLaughlin's chief title rival Jamie Whincup, who took advantage of an undercut to finish fourth.

Whincup's teammate Shane van Gisbergen retired from the race due to a power steering failure.

Supercars Townsville Supersprint - Race 1 results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
Ford Mustang GT
2 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 3.489
3 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 10.815
4 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 16.007
5 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Holden Commodore ZB 17.988
6 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 27.369
7 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Ford Mustang GT 29.585
8 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 30.266
9 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 32.538
10 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 34.984
11 15 Australia Rick Kelly
Ford Mustang GT 39.589
12 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 42.910
13 19 Australia Alex Davison
Holden Commodore ZB 43.866
14 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 45.084
15 35 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 45.467
16 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 45.762
17 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 57.276
18 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 59.150
19 3 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 1'01.725
20 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'02.510
21 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.334
22 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 8 Laps
97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 18 Laps
9 Australia David Reynolds
Holden Commodore ZB 23 Laps
