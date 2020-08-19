Supercars
Supercars / Hidden Valley II / Preview

2020 Supercars Darwin SuperSprint session times and preview

2020 Supercars Darwin SuperSprint session times and preview
By:
Aug 19, 2020, 6:11 AM

Supercars continues its Hidden Valley double-header this weekend with the 2020 Darwin SuperSprint.

The 24-car field will tackle the Darwin circuit for a second weekend running, with another trio of sprint races.

There is, however, one significant difference. This time only the soft compound Dunlop control tyre will be in play.

There will still be a limited allocation, with just 20 tyres on offer from the beginning of Saturday's first qualifying session until the end of Sunday's third and final race.

However that's unlikely to pose a serious problem for drivers based on how low the degradation was during last weekend's Darwin Triple Crown.

Therefore we could see a repeat winner for the first time since the first Sydney Motorsport Park round back in June, when Scott McLaughlin won two of the three races.

Read Also:

While the format is largely the same for this weekend, running times on both the Saturday and the Sunday have been shifted to earlier in the day.

Saturday's schedule is particularly early to help deal with a busy day in Darwin that also includes the Northern Territory general election, and a blockbuster AFL match in the NT capital.

Practice will kick off at 8:55am local time, qualifying at 11:25 local and the race at 1:50pm local.

Sunday's action will start at 10:20am local and be all done before 3:30pm local.

McLaughlin will bring a 101-point series lead into the Darwin SuperSprint over Triple Crown winner Jamie Whincup.

2020 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown session times

Saturday 22nd August 2020

  • Rookie Session: 8:50-9:10 AEST (8:20-8:40 local)
  • Practice 1: 9:25-9:55 AEST (8:55-9:25 local)
  • Practice 2: 10:35-11:05 AEST (10:05-10:35 local)
  • Qualifying 1: 11:55-12:05 AEST (11:25-11:35 local)
  • Qualifying 2: 12:10-12:20 AEST (11:40-11:50 local)
  • Top 15 Shootout: 12:30-13:00 AEST (12:00-12:30 local)
  • Race 1: 14:20-15:18 AEST (13:50-14:48 local)

Sunday 23rd August 2020

  • Qualifying Race 2: 10:50-11:00 AEST (10:20-10:30 local)
  • Qualifying Race 3: 11:05-11:15 AEST (10:35-10:45 local)
  • Race 2: 12:30-13:28 AEST (12:00-12:58 local)
  • Race 3: 14:55-15:53 AEST (14:25-15:23 local)

2020 Supercars Darwin SuperSprint tyre allocation

Each driver will start the weekend with four pre-marked tyres (either compound) and 28 soft compound tyres.

At the end of Practice 2 the four pre-marked tyres and eight of the soft compound tyres need to be returned to Dunlop.

That will leave each driver with 20 soft compound tyres for the remainder of the weekend.

2020 Darwin SuperSprint entry list

Num Driver Team
2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Mobil 1™ Middy's Racing
3 Australia Macauley Jones
Team Cooldrive
4 Australia Jack Smith
SCT Logistics Racing
5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Truck Assist Tekno Racing
6 Australia Cameron Waters
Australia Tickford Racing
7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
NED Racing
8 Australia Nick Percat
Australia Brad Jones Racing
9 Australia David Reynolds
Penrite Racing
12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Australia DJR Team Penske
14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Australia Brad Jones Racing
15 Australia Rick Kelly
Castrol Racing
17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
Australia DJR Team Penske
18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Irwin Racing
19 Australia Alex Davison
Team Sydney
20 Australia Scott Pye
Team 18
22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Team Sydney
25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Mobil 1™ Appliances Online Racing
34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Matt Stone Racing
35 Australia Garry Jacobson
Matt Stone Racing
44 Australia James Courtney
Boost Mobile Racing
55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Australia Tickford Racing
88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Australia Triple Eight Race Engineering
97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Australia Triple Eight Race Engineering
99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Penrite Racing
