2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview

Three hundred is the magic number this weekend, that being the points advantage McLaughlin needs to put the championship beyond doubt heading to Mount Panorama.

Whincup, meanwhile, needs to keep McLaughlin to within at least 299 points to ensure there's at least some pressure on the reigning Bathurst 1000 winner heading into the 2020 running of the Great Race.

As it stands McLaughlin leads by 215 points, a solid outing at The Bend last weekend helping him grow the margin from 143.

Crucially he seemed to have a speed advantage over Whincup throughout last weekend, the Triple Eight driver only managing a single podium.

This weekend will present a new challenge, though, with the 'West' layout in use for the first time. The shorter, sharper circuit is tipped to load the tyre less and could potentially shake up the form guide, following higher-than-expected degradation last time out.

The format will be the same for the second leg of The Bend's double-header, with three-part qualifying on Saturday followed by a Top 15 Shootout and the first of three 32-lap, 110-kilometre races featuring a single mandatory tyre stop.

On Sunday there will be back-to-back qualifying sessions and two more races.

Each driver will once again be restricted to five sets of soft compound Dunlop tyres for all competitive sessions.

There will be two support categories in action, a combined sports car field and the Hyundai Excels.

2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times

Saturday 26th September 2020

Rookie Session: 9:30-9:50 AEST (9:00-9:20 local)

Practice 1: 10:05-10:35 AEST (9:35-10:05 local)

Practice 2: 11:30-12:00 AEST (11:00-10:30 local)

Qualifying 1: 13:25-13:35 AEST (12:55-13:05 local)

Qualifying 2: 13:45-13:55 AEST (13:15-13:25 local)

Top 15 Shootout: 14:05-14:40 AEST (13:35-14:10 local)

Race 1: 16:10-17:13 AEST (15:40-16:43 local)

Sunday 27th September 2020

Qualifying Race 2: 9:40-9:50 AEST (9:10-9:20 local)

Qualifying Race 3: 10:00-10:10 AEST (9:30-9:40 local)

Race 2: 12:20-13:23 AEST (11:50-12:53 local)

Race 3: 14:50-15:53 AEST (14:20-15:23 local)

2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint tyre allocation

Each driver will start the weekend with four pre-marked soft compound tyres and 28 new soft compound tyres.

At the end of Practice 2 the four pre-marked tyres and eight of the new soft compound tyres need to be returned to Dunlop.

That will leave each driver with 20 soft compound tyres for the remainder of the weekend.

2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint entry list