Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Qualifying 2 in
14 Hours
:
42 Minutes
:
35 Seconds
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
19 days
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
40 days
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
61 days
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
81 days
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
103 days
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
124 days
Supercars
Sydney III
11 Dec
-
13 Dec
Next event in
145 days
Supercars / Sydney II / Results

2020 Supercars Sydney Supersprint and night race results

Jul 18, 2020, 9:47 AM

Scott McLaughlin claimed victory in the opening race of the Sydney Supersprint, which took place under the lights at the Sydney Motorsportk Park on Saturday night.

The DJR Team Penske driver won by over a second from Tickford rival Lee Holdsworth, with Erebus' Anton de Pasquale preventing an all-Mustang lockout by finishing third.

Triple Eight star Shane van Gisbergen led two-thirds of the race after passing McLaughlin on the opening lap, but his soft/hard tyre strategy could only yield a fourth place result.

Supercars Sydney Supersprint - Saturday night race results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
Ford Mustang GT
2 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 1.314
3 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Holden Commodore ZB 4.726
4 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 17.406
5 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 18.278
6 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 19.128
7 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Ford Mustang GT 24.504
8 3 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 26.135
9 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 26.293
10 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 53.977
11 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 55.464
12 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 57.147
13 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 57.479
14 9 Australia David Reynolds
Holden Commodore ZB 58.240
15 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 58.465
16 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 58.792
17 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 1'04.567
18 15 Australia Rick Kelly
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.279
19 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 1'12.925
20 19 Australia Alex Davison
Holden Commodore ZB 1'15.525
21 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.406
22 35 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 1'20.285
23 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 1'20.480
24 34 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 1'20.641
