Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
The Bend II
26 Sep
Bathurst
15 Oct
Supercars / The Bend / Results

2020 Supercars The Bend Supersprint race results

Scott McLaughlin strengthened his Supercars championship lead with a strong run of results at The Bend, including a fine victory in Race 3.

After a less than ideal start to the weekend in Race 1, where he finished down in 15th after causing a collision with Tickford's Lee Holdsworth, McLaughlin bounced back strongly on Sunday to finish third and first in the two races.

The DJR Penske driver also benefited from a subdued weekend for chief title rival Jamie Whincup, the Triple Eight Holden driver scoring one podium all weekend and finishing outside the Ttop 10 in the other two races.

Shane van Gisbergen and Fabian Coulthard bagged one win each during what was the first of the two rounds at Tailem Bend.

The Bend Supersprint - Race 1 results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Ford Mustang GT
2 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 0.469
3 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 4.286
4 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 4.660
5 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 5.163
6 15 Australia Rick Kelly
Ford Mustang GT 5.829
7 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 6.184
8 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Holden Commodore ZB 7.475
9 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 10.662
10 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 12.882
11 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 13.188
12 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 13.675
13 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 16.058
14 9 Australia David Reynolds
Holden Commodore ZB 17.179
15 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
Ford Mustang GT 17.250
16 34 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 20.095
17 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 21.247
18 19 Australia Alex Davison
Holden Commodore ZB 21.469
19 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 22.957
20 35 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 23.481
21 3 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 33.614
22 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 35.938
23 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 49.776
24 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.582
The Bend Supersprint - Race 2 results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB
2 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 1.146
3 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
Ford Mustang GT 1.873
4 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Ford Mustang GT 12.204
5 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Holden Commodore ZB 15.863
6 15 Australia Rick Kelly
Ford Mustang GT 16.029
7 9 Australia David Reynolds
Holden Commodore ZB 16.885
8 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 17.186
9 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 20.085
10 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 25.531
11 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 25.570
12 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 25.625
13 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 25.677
14 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 26.805
15 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 27.537
16 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 27.847
17 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 33.524
18 3 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 33.860
19 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 39.068
20 19 Australia Alex Davison
Holden Commodore ZB 39.462
21 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 39.764
22 35 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 43.558
23 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 43.629
24 34 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 1'07.567
The Bend Supersprint - Race 3 results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
Ford Mustang GT
2 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Ford Mustang GT 1.865
3 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 5.757
4 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Holden Commodore ZB 8.601
5 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 11.032
6 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 11.371
7 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 17.680
8 15 Australia Rick Kelly
Ford Mustang GT 18.226
9 9 Australia David Reynolds
Holden Commodore ZB 18.814
10 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 19.200
11 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 25.724
12 3 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 26.558
13 35 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 26.981
14 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 27.027
15 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 29.804
16 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 34.923
17 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 35.517
18 19 Australia Alex Davison
Holden Commodore ZB 37.617
19 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 38.063
20 34 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 51.401
21 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 54.721
22 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 1 Lap
44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 23 Laps
18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 23 Laps
