2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

Whincup got a clean start from pole position to lead the field into Turn 1 and was then able to carve a three-second lead, enough to prevent Chaz Mostert from undercutting him when the Walkinshaw Andretti driver pitted on Lap 16.

The Triple Eight Holden driver eventually won the race by a comfortable margin of 6.885s, while Mostert slipped behind the Tickford Holden of Cam Waters in the final laps of the race.

McLaughlin recovered from a difficult qualifying session to take seventh at the flag, his charge aided by by a multi-car collision at Turn 2 on the opening lap.

Supercars Townsville Supersprint: Race 1 results: