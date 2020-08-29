2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results
Jamie Whincup kicked off the Townsville Supercars weekend with a lights-to-flag victory in Race 1 on Saturday, as championship leader Scott McLaughlin finished seventh.
Whincup got a clean start from pole position to lead the field into Turn 1 and was then able to carve a three-second lead, enough to prevent Chaz Mostert from undercutting him when the Walkinshaw Andretti driver pitted on Lap 16.
The Triple Eight Holden driver eventually won the race by a comfortable margin of 6.885s, while Mostert slipped behind the Tickford Holden of Cam Waters in the final laps of the race.
McLaughlin recovered from a difficult qualifying session to take seventh at the flag, his charge aided by by a multi-car collision at Turn 2 on the opening lap.
Supercars Townsville Supersprint: Race 1 results:
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|1
|88
| Jamie Whincup
|Holden Commodore ZB
|49'02.972
|2
|6
| Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|49'09.858
|3
|25
| Chaz Mostert
|Holden Commodore ZB
|49'16.639
|4
|12
| Fabian Coulthard
|Ford Mustang GT
|49'23.942
|5
|9
| David Reynolds
|Holden Commodore ZB
|49'25.687
|6
|44
| James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|49'32.317
|7
|17
| Scott McLaughlin
|Ford Mustang GT
|49'35.826
|8
|2
| Bryce Fullwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|49'37.634
|9
|20
| Scott Pye
|Holden Commodore ZB
|49'44.471
|10
|99
| Anton De Pasquale
|Holden Commodore ZB
|49'44.547
|11
|22
| Chris Pither
|Holden Commodore ZB
|49'44.842
|12
|18
| Mark Winterbottom
|Holden Commodore ZB
|49'45.687
|13
|5
| Lee Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|49'46.730
|14
|35
| Garry Jacobson
|Holden Commodore ZB
|49'49.265
|15
|55
| Jack Le Brocq
|Ford Mustang GT
|50'05.586
|16
|4
| Jack Smith
|Holden Commodore ZB
|50'05.861
|17
|15
| Rick Kelly
|Ford Mustang GT
|49'40.748
|18
|19
| Alex Davison
|Holden Commodore ZB
|49'54.164
|19
|97
| Shane van Gisbergen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|49'35.397
|8
| Nick Percat
|Holden Commodore ZB
|29'32.283
|34
| Zane Goddard
|Holden Commodore ZB
|47'49.114
|7
| Andre Heimgartner
|Ford Mustang GT
|33'10.393
|14
| Todd Hazelwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|30'03.662
|3
| Macauley Jones
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'39.062
