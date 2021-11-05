Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / RACE to control Supercars by Bathurst 1000 Next / 2021 Armor All Sydney SuperNight – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars / Sydney II Preview

2021 Supercars Armor All Sydney SuperNight session times and preview

By:

Sydney Motorsport Park is set to host the second of four consecutive Supercars events this weekend.

2021 Supercars Armor All Sydney SuperNight session times and preview

The second Sydney SuperNight in as many weeks will see the three-heat sprint format in play again, however there are some key differences.

For one the schedule is more compact, the event running over just two packed days of racing.

There is more night racing on the cards as well, with the first and third heats to be held under SMP's multi-million dollar lighting system.

All three 32-lap races require a mandatory stop, with mixed compound tyres rules in force across the weekend.

From the beginning of the first qualifying session each driver will be limited to five sets of soft compound Dunlops and three sets of hard compound Dunlops. And in all three races, both compounds need to be used.

Teams will have to nominate their starting compound in writing to Supercars at least 30 minutes before the start of the race.

The high degradation nature of the SMP surface should see a stark difference between compounds, while safety cars could be a wildcard for those opting to start on the softs.

Another wildcard could be the weather, with rain forecast for both days. The rain could well come in the evening on the Sunday, leaving the tyre rules irrelevant, but potentially creating a wet night racing spectacle.

Speaking of wildcards, both Tickford Racing and Walkinshaw Andretti United will field their additional entries for Thomas Randle and Kurt Kostecki respectively for the final time this season.

Anton De Pasquale will head into the weekend as the overwhelming favourite based on his stunning speed last weekend.

The Dick Johnson Racing ace topped all but one session across the weekend, taking home three poles and two wins.

It could have been a clean-sweep had it not been for a poor start to the middle race, which was later compounded by a tyre mix-up that saw him disqualified.

Shane van Gisbergen continues to lead the series handsomely, his margin now 338 points – more than a whole round – over teammate Jamie Whincup.

Will Davison is whole 463 points behind van Gisbergen in third.

There is a maximum of 315 points on offer this weekend.

2021 Supercars Sydney SuperNight session times

All times local (GMT +11)

Saturday November 6

13:20-13:40 NSW Production Touring Cars – Practice 1
13:33-14:25 Supercars – Practice 1
14:45-15:05 NSW Formula Ford – Practice 1
15:20-15:50 Supercars – Practice 2
16:05-16:25 NSW Production Touring Cars – Practice 2
16:35-16:55 NSW Formula Ford – Practice 2
17:10-17:50 Supercars – Qualifying
18:10-18:30 NSW Production Touring Cars – Qualifying
18:40-19:00 NSW Formula Ford – Qualifying
19:45-20:48 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday November 7

13:25-13:45 NSW Formula Ford – Race 1
13:55-14:15 NSW Production Touring Cars – Race 1
14:30-14:40 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)
14:50-15:00 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)
15:15-15:35 NSW Formula Ford – Race 2
15:45-16:05 NSW Production Touring Cars – Race 2
16:35-17:38 Supercars – Race 2
17:55-18:15 NSW Formula Ford – Race 3
18:25-18:45 NSW Production Touring Cars – Race 3
19:30-20:33 Supercars – Race 3

shares
comments
RACE to control Supercars by Bathurst 1000
Previous article

RACE to control Supercars by Bathurst 1000
Next article

2021 Armor All Sydney SuperNight – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2021 Armor All Sydney SuperNight – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat
Video Inside
Supercars

Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard Bathurst II
Supercars

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Gen3 Mustang Supercar completes first laps ahead of 2023 debut
Supercars Supercars

Gen3 Mustang Supercar completes first laps ahead of 2023 debut

Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard
Supercars Supercars

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard

Every driver racing in the Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars

Every driver racing in the Bathurst 1000

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.