2021 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview

The field will do battle for the jewel in the Supercars crown, with 50 drivers split across 25 cars vying for their shot at Bathurst greatness.

There will be no championship ramifications to consider, either, with Shane van Gisbergen already the champ-elect thanks to his unassailable points lead over teammate Jamie Whincup.

Both van Gisbergen and Whincup will head to Bathurst among the absolute pre-race favourites, particularly given the calibre of their respective co-drivers Garth Tander and Craig Lowndes.

Van Gisbergen/Tander are the reigning Bathurst champions, while Whincup – who has a love/hate relationship with the event, will be looking for one last win as a full-timer before he retires after the race.

Anton De Pasquale will also be among the favourites based on both his rapid pace during the recent Sydney Motorsport Park swing and some previous heroics at Mount Panorama, including an impressive Shootout lap as a rookie back in 2018.

He'll be partnered by Tony D'Alberto in the #11 Dick Johnson Racing Mustang.

Cam Waters, who set the pace for much of the Bathurst 1000 last year, is another favourite with experienced co-driver James Moffat.

Walkinshaw Andretti United duo Chaz Mostert and Lee Holdsworth round out the stand-out contenders heading into race week.

Track action for Supercars kicks off on Thursday with practice, before qualifying Friday, the Top 10 Shootout on Saturday and the race itself on Sunday.

The race will start at 12:15pm local time, later than any other Great Race.

Speaking of firsts this Bathurst week will be bigger than ever, with the packed undercard hitting the track from Tuesday onwards.

TCR Australia and GT World Challenge Australia are on the bill, while S5000 will make what promises to be a spectacular first competitive appearance at Mount Panorama.

Trans Am, Touring Car Masters, V8 SuperUtes, Toyota 86s, Carrera Cup and Super2 round out the supports.

2021 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times

All times local (GMT +11)

Tuesday November 30

08:40-09:00 V8 SuperUtes – Practice

09:10-09:40 Touring Car Masters – Practice

09:50-10:30 GT World Challenge Australia – Practice 1

10:40-11:10 TCR Australia – Practice 1

11:20-12:10 Trans Am – Practice 1

12:30-13:00 S5000 – Practice 1

13:10-13:30 V8 SuperUtes – Qualifying

13:40-14:00 Touring Car Masters – Qualifying

14:15-14:55 GT World Challenge Australia – Practice 2

15:10-15:40 TCR Australia – Practice 2

15:50-16:10 Trans Am – Qualifying

16:20-16:50 S5000 – Practice 2

Wednesday December 1

08:25-08:45 Toyota 86 – Practice 1

08:55-09:20 Touring Car Masters – Trophy Race

09:30-09:50 TCR Australia – Qualifying 1

09:55-10:05 TCR Australia – Qualifying 2

10:15-10:55 Super2/Super3 – Practice 1

11:10-11:30 GT World Challenge Australia – Qualifying 1

11:35-11:55 GT World Challenge Australia – Qualifying 2

12:15-12:35 S5000 – Qualifying

12:45-13:05 Toyota 86 – Practice 2

13:15-13:55 Trans Am – Race 1

14:05-14:25 V8 SuperUtes – Race 1

14:35-15:15 Carrera Cup – Practice

15:30-16:10 Super2/Super3 – Practice 2

16:25-17:15 TCR Australia – Race 1

17:25-17:50 Touring Car Masters – Race 1

Thursday December 2

08:25-08:45 V8 SuperUtes – Race 2

08:55-09:20 Touring Car Masters – Race 2

09:30-09:50 Super2/Super3 – Qualifying (Race 1)

10:00-11:00 Supercars – Practice 1

11:20-11:40 Carrera Cup – Qualifying

11:50-12:50 GT World Challenge Australia – Race 1

13:00-13:25 Trans Am – Race 2

13:35-14:00 S5000 – Race 1

14:10-14:30 V8 SuperUtes – Race 3

14:40-15:00 Toyota 86 – Qualifying

15:10-15:30 Super2/Super3 – Qualifying (Race 2)

15:45-16:15 Carrera Cup – Race 1

16:25-17:25 Supercars – Practice 2 (co-drivers only)

Friday December 3

08:20-08:45 Touring Car Masters – Race 3

08:55-09:55 GT World Challenge Australia – Race 2

10:05-10:30 S5000 – Race 2

10:40-11:40 Supercars – Practice 3 (co-drivers only)

12:00-12:20 Toyota 86 – Race 1

12:30-13:20 TCR Australia – Race 2

13:30-14:30 Supercars – Practice 4

14:45-15:15 Carrera Cup – Race 2

15:30-16:15 Super2/Super3 – Race 1

16:35-17:15 Supercars – Qualifying

Saturday December 4

09:05-09:30 Trans Am – Race 3

09:40-10:00 V8 SuperUtes – Race 4

10:15-11:15 Supercars – Practice 5 (co-drivers only)

11:35-12:00 S5000 – Race 3

12:15-13:15 Supercars – Practice 6

13:30-13:50 Toyota 86 – Race 2

14:00-14:50 TCR Australia – Race 3

15:00-15:40 Carrera Cup – Race 3

15:55-16:40 Super2/Super3 – Race 2

17:05 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

Sunday December 5

08:35-08:55 Toyota 86 – Race 3

09:10-09:30 Supercars – Warm-up

10:15-10:40 S5000 – Race 4

10:50-11:15 Carrera Cup – Race 3

12:15 Supercars – Bathurst 1000