$100,000 Bathurst incentive for Erebus
Supercars / Bathurst II Preview

2021 Supercars Bathurst 1000 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The biggest prize in Australian motor racing is on offer this weekend as 25 cars battle it out for the 2021 Bathurst 1000 crown.

2021 Supercars Bathurst 1000 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Bathurst week will be bigger than ever this year, with track action for a packed undercard kicking off on Tuesday.

The support categories include GT World Challenge Australia, S5000, TCR Australia, Super2, Carrera Cup, Toyota 86s, Trans Am and Touring Car Masters.

Supercars then hit the track on Thursday with the first of six hour-long practice sessions.

Three of them will be dedicated to co-drivers, while the grid for the Great Race will be decided by regular qualifying on Friday evening followed by the Top 10 Shootout on Saturday evening.

The race itself will start later than ever, with lights out at 12:15pm local times and plans for a twilight finish.

Shane van Gisbergen/Garth Tander, Jamie Whincup/Craig Lowndes, Anton De Pasquale/Tony D'Alberto, Chaz Mostert/Lee Holdsworth and Cam Waters/James Moffat will head into the week as the pre-race favourites.

When is the Bathurst 1000?

Track action kicks off with V8 SuperUtes practice at 8:40am AEDT on Tuesday morning, while the first race of the weekend is the Touring Car Masters Trophy Race at 8:55am AEDT on Wednesday.

The first Supercars practice is 10am on Thursday before qualifying at 4:35pm AEDT Friday and the Top 10 Shootout at 5:05pm AEDT Saturday.

The Bathurst 1000 will start at 12:15pm AEDT on Sunday.

Thursday December 2

  • 10:00-11:00 Supercars – Practice 1
  • 16:25-17:25 Supercars – Practice 2 (co-drivers only)

Friday December 3

  • 10:40-11:40 Supercars – Practice 3 (co-drivers only)
  • 13:30-14:30 Supercars – Practice 4
  • 16:35-17:15 Supercars – Qualifying

Saturday December 4

  • 10:15-11:15 Supercars – Practice 5 (co-drivers only)
  • 12:15-13:15 Supercars – Practice 6
  • 17:05 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

Sunday December 5

  • 09:10-09:30 Supercars – Warm-up
  • 12:15 Supercars – Bathurst 1000

How can I watch the Bathurst 1000?

  • Channel: Fox Sports 506, Channel 7

Tuesday's sessions won't be televised.

On Wednesday and Thursday Fox Sports will show all sessions live, coverage starting at 8:25am AEDT both days.

On Friday Fox Sports' live coverage will start at 8:20am AEDT while Channel 7's free-to-air live coverage will starts at 10:30am AEDT.

On Saturday the telecast starts at 08:20am AEDT on Fox Sports and 10:30am AEDT on Channel 7 and on Sunday at 08:15am AEDT on Fox Sports and 8:30am AEDT on Channel 7.

Can I stream the Bathurst 1000?

The Bathurst 1000 can be live streamed via subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

The free-to-air coverage can also be watched on 7Plus.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.

