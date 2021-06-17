2021 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown session times and preview

Kelly Grove Racing, Team 18, Erebus Motorsport, Tickford Racing, Walkinshaw Andretti United and the Blanchard Racing Team were all forced to flee Melbourne on May 31 to escape a growing COVID-19 outbreak in the city.

They have spent the past fortnight in New South Wales, only state that didn't fully close its border to Victoria during the outbreak, which opened the door for them to enter the Northern Territory this week.

With Winton having been postponed due to the outbreak, the Darwin Triple Crown has become the debut event for the new super soft compound Dunlop control tyre.

It's hoped a higher degradation tyre will spice up the racing at the Darwin and Winton events, the latter having been postponed to next month.

For Darwin, teams will be given nine sets of super softs per car – although four will need to be handed back after practice.

The remaining five sets will then be split across the qualifying sessions and races.

The Triple Crown will consist of three 38-lap races, one on Saturday and two on Sunday.

The grid for the opener will be determined through a three-part qualifying that will ultimately be decided by a Top 10 Shootout.

For Sunday's two races the grids will be decided by back-to-back 10-minute regular qualifying sessions.

The regular field grows by two this weekend, with Thomas Randle (Tickford Racing) and Kurt Kostecki (Walkinshaw Andretti United) joining as wildcards for the second time this season.

Shane van Gisbergen continues to lead the series, his advantage over teammate Jamie Whincup now 190 points.

Chaz Mostert and Will Davison are next in line, their respective deficits 246 and 251 points.

There is a maximum of 315 points on offer across the weekend.

2021 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown session times

All times local (GMT +9:30)

Friday June 18

09:50-10:05 Combined Sedans – Practice 1

10:25-11:05 Australian Superbikes – Practice 1

11:25-12:05 Supercars – Practice 1

12:20-12:40 Stadium Super Trucks – Practice

12:55-13:10 Combined Sedans – Practice 2

13:20-14:00 Supercars – Practice 2

14:20-14:50 Australian Superbikes – Practice 2

Saturday June 19

08:55-09:10 Combined Sedans – Qualifying

09:40-10:00 Stadium Super Trucks – Qualifying

10:20-10:35 Australian Superbikes – Qualifying 1

10:40-10:55 Australian Superbikes – Qualifying 2

11:35-11:45 Supercars – Qualifying 1

11:50-12:00 Supercars – Qualifying 2

12:10-12:40 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

12:55-13:15 Stadium Super Trucks – Race 1

13:30-13:45 Combined Sedans – Race 1

14:05-14:35 Australian Superbikes – Race 1

15:25-16:23 Supercars – Race 1

16:45-17:05 Stadium Super Trucks – Race 2

Sunday June 20

08:45-09:00 Combined Sedans – Race 3

09:15-09:25 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)

09:30-09:40 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)

10:10-10:30 Stadium Super Trucks – Race 3

10:50-11:20 Australian Superbikes – Race 2

11:55-12:53 Supercars – Race 2

13:25-13:45 Stadium Super Trucks – Race 4

14:05-14:35 Australian Superbikes – Race 3

15:25-16:23 Supercars – Race 3