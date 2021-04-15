2021 Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint session times and preview

The Kiwi heads to Tasmania on a remarkable six-race streak that stretches back to last year's Bathurst 1000.

He's claimed all five races wins on offer so far this season as well, the last three coming in the most exceptional circumstances as he recovers from a broken collarbone and three broken ribs sustained during a mountain bike crash last month.

Should he won Saturday's opener at Symmons Plains he'll join Triple Eight teammates Craig Lowndes and Jamie Whincup on the list of drivers who have won seven-straight races.

Helping van Gisbergen's cause will be T8's remarkable record at the unique Symmons circuit, the team having won 11 of the last 14 races there.

The Ford drivers, led by Tickford's Cam Waters and Dick Johnson Racing pair Anton De Pasquale and Will Davison, will be looking to not only break van Gisbergen's streak but end a wins drought for the Blue Oval that now runs north of 200 days.

The Tasmania SuperSprint will be determined over three 44-lap sprint races, each featuring a mandatory stop for tyres.

The convoluted split, three-part qualifying system will be used for the first time this season on the Saturday.

The first part of qualifying will see the field split in two on alternating garage order. That means one car per two-car team will take part in each five-minute session.

The top eight from each session will continue, the bottom four from each session locked in positions 17-24 depending on their times.

The remaining 16 cars will then hit the track for 10 minutes for Q2, while the best 10 from that session go on to fight for pole in the 10-minute Q3 session.

For Sunday's two races there will be a split, single-part format in play. The same grouping will be used for a pair of eight-minute sessions to determine the grid for Race 2. That will then immediately be repeated for Race 3.

That means weather and track conditions could play a critical role, with either group at risk of a disadvantage at any time.

Van Gisbergen comes into the weekend with a healthy 150-point series lead over teammate Jamie Whincup, Chaz Mostert the best non-T8 car with a 163-point deficit and Waters the best Ford in fourth, 173 points in arrears.

There is a maximum of 315 points on offer across the weekend.

2021 Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint session times

All times local (GMT +10)

Saturday April 17

09:20-09:50 Supercars – Practice 1

10:10-10:30 Stadium Super Trucks – Practice 1

10:45-11:05 Aussie Racing Cars – Practice 1

11:25-11:55 Supercars – Practice 2

12:15-12:35 Stadium Super Trucks – Qualifying

12:50-13:10 Aussie Racing Cars – Qualifying

13:25-13:30 Supercars – Qualifying 1 Group A

13:35-13:40 Supercars – Qualifying 1 Group B

13:45-13:55 Supercars – Qualifying 2

14:00-14:10 Supercars – Qualifying 3

14:30-14:50 Stadium Super Trucks – Race 1

15:20-15:40 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 1

16:25-17:25 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday April 18

08:20-08:40 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 2

10:45-10:53 Supercars – Qualifying Group A (Race 2)

10:58-11:06 Supercars – Qualifying Group B (Race 2)

11:15-11:20 Supercars – Qualifying Group A (Race 3)

11:25-11:30 Supercars – Qualifying Group B (Race 3)

11:50-12:10 Stadium Super Trucks – Race 2

12:45-13:05 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 3

13:35-14:35 Supercars – Race 2

14:50-15:10 Stadium Super Trucks – Race 3

15:25-15:45 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 4

16:25-17:25 Supercars – Race 3