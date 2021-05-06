Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Supercars monitoring Sydney COVID outbreak
Supercars / The Bend Preview

2021 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview

By:

Ford teams will be looking to snap a 223-day losing streak when the 2021 Supercars season continues at The Bend this weekend.

2021 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview

The Blue Oval hasn't won a Supercars race since the series visited the same circuit at the back end of its truncated 2020 season.

It was Cam Waters that took that last win, his first and only in a single-driver Supercars race, while Scott McLaughlin (13), Jack Le Brocq (1) and Fabian Coulthard (1) also contributed to Ford's 16 victories in 2020.

Since then it's been all Holden, the General's streak starting when Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander won the Bathurst 1000 last October.

Van Gisbergen then continued his own streak across the first six races of this season before Jamie Whincup and Chaz Mostert added season-first victories of their own last time out at Symmons Plains.

The Bend has been a happy hunting ground for the Ford Mustang, though. In the 10 races hosted by the South Australian circuit so far seven of them have been won by Ford drivers – five for Scott McLaughlin (2 x 2019 and 3 x 2020) and one each for Coulthard and Waters.

The 2021 Bend SuperSprint will be contested over three 24-lap sprint races, each featuring a mandatory stop for tyres.

The grid for Saturday's opener will be set with the three-part qualifying system split into 10-minute heats.

For Sunday there will be two 10-minute all-in qualifying sessions, held back-to-back, to determine the grids.

The regular field grows by two this weekend, with Thomas Randle (Tickford Racing) and Kurt Kostecki (Walkinshaw Andretti United) joining as wildcards for the first time this season.

Van Gisbergen comes into the weekend with a 139-point series lead over teammate Whincup.

Mostert and Waters are next in line, their respective deficits 165 and 202 points.

There is a maximum of 315 points on offer across the weekend.

2021 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times

All times local (GMT +9:30)

Friday May 7

10:10-10:30 Group N – Practice 1
10:40-11:05 GT World Challenge Australia – Practice 1
11:15-11:35 SuperUtes – Practice 1
11:50-12:15 Carrera Cup – Practice 1
12:35-12:55 Group N – Practice 2
13:05-13:30 GT World Challenge Australia – Practice 2
13:40-14:00 SuperUtes – Practice 2
14:10-14:35 Carrera Cup – Practice 2
14:55-15:15 Group N – Qualifying
15:25-15:40 GT World Challenge Australia – Qualifying 1
15:45-16:00 GT World Challenge Australia – Qualifying 2

Saturday May 8

08:10-08:30 Group N – Race 1
08:45-09:15 Supercars – Practice 1
09:40-10:00 SuperUtes – Qualifying
10:10-10:30 Carrera Cup – Qualifying
10:45-11:15 Supercars – Practice 2
11:35-12:35 GT World Challenge Australia – Race 1
12:50-13:30 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 1)
13:50-14:10 Group N – Race 2
14:20-14:40 SuperUtes – Race 1
14:50-15:15 Carrera Cup – Race 1
16:05-17:10 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday May 9

08:05-08:25 Group N – Race 3
08:35-08:55 SuperUtes – Race 2
09:10-09:20 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)
09:30-09:40 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)
10:00-11:00 Australian GT – Race 2
11:15-12:00 Carrera Cup – Race 2
12:30-13:35 Supercars – Race 2
13:55-14:15 SuperUtes – Race 3
14:25-14:50 Carrera Cup – Race 3
15:40-16:45 Supercars – Race 3

shares
comments

Related video

Supercars monitoring Sydney COVID outbreak

Previous article

Supercars monitoring Sydney COVID outbreak
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event The Bend
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 drivers react to 2021 Barcelona track changes

7h
2
Formula 1

Can F1's standout performer of 2021 keep up his charge?

2h
3
WEC

Ferrari has no plans for F8 Tributo GTE

4
Supercars

Supercars to meet with teams over Gen3 unrest

20h
5
Supercars

2021 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview

1h
Latest news
2021 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview
SUPC

2021 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview

1h
Supercars monitoring Sydney COVID outbreak
SUPC

Supercars monitoring Sydney COVID outbreak

19h
Supercars to meet with teams over Gen3 unrest
SUPC

Supercars to meet with teams over Gen3 unrest

20h
DJR boss Story returns to Supercars paddock
SUPC

DJR boss Story returns to Supercars paddock

May 5, 2021
Gold Star winner eyeing Supercars future
SUPC

Gold Star winner eyeing Supercars future

May 5, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: DJR boss Story returns to Supercars paddock 00:27
Supercars
13h

Supercars: DJR boss Story returns to Supercars paddock

Supercars: Delayed start to 2022 Supercars season mooted 00:36
Supercars
May 4, 2021

Supercars: Delayed start to 2022 Supercars season mooted

Supershots Tasmania 01:33
Supercars
Apr 22, 2021

Supershots Tasmania

Supershots Sandown 01:23
Supercars
Mar 23, 2021

Supershots Sandown

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road 02:53
Supercars
Mar 15, 2021

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars monitoring Sydney COVID outbreak The Bend
Supercars

Supercars monitoring Sydney COVID outbreak

Supercars to meet with teams over Gen3 unrest
Supercars

Supercars to meet with teams over Gen3 unrest

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

When the Supercars season resumes James Courtney will be a Tickford Racing driver – but it's not the first time the star driver has flirted with the famous Ford squad.

Supercars
May 19, 2020

Trending Today

F1 drivers react to 2021 Barcelona track changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers react to 2021 Barcelona track changes

Can F1's standout performer of 2021 keep up his charge?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Can F1's standout performer of 2021 keep up his charge?

Ferrari has no plans for F8 Tributo GTE
WEC WEC

Ferrari has no plans for F8 Tributo GTE

Supercars to meet with teams over Gen3 unrest
Supercars Supercars

Supercars to meet with teams over Gen3 unrest

2021 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars

2021 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results
Supercars Supercars

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

Feeney set to replace van Gisbergen in Triple Eight GT car
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Australia GT World Challenge Australia

Feeney set to replace van Gisbergen in Triple Eight GT car

Verstappen 70% to blame for Ricciardo crash - Lauda
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen 70% to blame for Ricciardo crash - Lauda

Latest news

2021 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars

2021 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview

Supercars monitoring Sydney COVID outbreak
Supercars Supercars

Supercars monitoring Sydney COVID outbreak

Supercars to meet with teams over Gen3 unrest
Supercars Supercars

Supercars to meet with teams over Gen3 unrest

DJR boss Story returns to Supercars paddock
Supercars Supercars

DJR boss Story returns to Supercars paddock

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.