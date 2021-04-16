Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Supercars set to drop in-car roll bar adjustment Next / Pukekohe favourite to host Supercars in 2021
Supercars / Symmons Plains / Preview

2021 Tasmania SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The 2021 Supercars season continues this weekend with the Tasmania SuperSprint at Symmons Plains.

2021 Tasmania SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The compact circuit in Tasmania's north will host three sprint races across the weekend, each set to be run over 44 laps and feature a mandatory stop for tyres.

The three races will be worth 105 points each with the fastest lap bonus, with a total of 315 on off as rivals look to eat into Shane van Gisbergen's healthy 150-point series lead.

The bad news is that Symmons Plains is a very happy hunting ground for van Gisbergen's Triple Eight team, which has won 11 of the last 14 races on the Apple Isle.

That makes van Gisbergen and overwhelming favourite to extend a winning streak that covers six races going back to the 2020 Bathurst 1000.

Read Also:

Should the Kiwi win Saturday's opener at Symmons he'll become just the third driver to win seven races in a row along with T8 teammates Jamie Whincup and Craig Lowndes.

One wildcard this weekend is qualifying, with the convoluted split-field system to make its first appearance of the season.

For Saturday's race the grid will be determined by a three-part format, the field split by garage order – effectively one car per team – for two Q1 sessions. The bottom four from each will make up the last eight places on the grid, while the rest progress to Q2. The Top 10 from Q2 will progress to Q3 to fight it out for pole.

On Sunday the same grouping will apply to split the field, with the grids for each race determined by a single eight-minute session per group.

That opens the door for weather or track conditions to play a role should they change between the two groups.

When is the Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint?

The Tasmania SuperSprint will run to a compact two-day schedule, with the first of two half-hour practice sessions kicking off at 9:20am AEST.

The three-part qualifying session will then start at 1:25pm AEST and the first race at 4:25pm AEST.

It's then a rapid-fire format for Sunday, with the two back-to-back split qualifying sessions starting at 10:450am AEST. There are then races at 1:35pm AEST and 4:25pm AEST.

Saturday April 17

  • 09:20-09:50 Supercars – Practice 1
  • 11:25-11:55 Supercars – Practice 2
  • 13:25-13:30 Supercars – Qualifying 1 Group A
  • 13:35-13:40 Supercars – Qualifying 1 Group B
  • 13:45-13:55 Supercars – Qualifying 2
  • 14:00-14:10 Supercars – Qualifying 3
  • 16:25-17:25 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday April 18

  • 10:45-10:53 Supercars – Qualifying Group A (Race 2)
  • 10:58-11:06 Supercars – Qualifying Group B (Race 2)
  • 11:15-11:20 Supercars – Qualifying Group A (Race 3)
  • 11:25-11:30 Supercars – Qualifying Group B (Race 3)
  • 13:35-14:35 Supercars – Race 2
  • 16:25-17:25 Supercars – Race 3

How can I watch the Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint?

  • Channel: Fox Sports 506

Fox Sports will have live coverage of both days of the Tasmania SuperSprint starting at 9:00am AEST on Saturday and 9:45am AEST on Sunday.

Can I stream the Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint?

The Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint can be live streamed via subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.

shares
comments
Supercars set to drop in-car roll bar adjustment

Previous article

Supercars set to drop in-car roll bar adjustment

Next article

Pukekohe favourite to host Supercars in 2021

Pukekohe favourite to host Supercars in 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Symmons Plains

Trending

1
Formula 1

Canadian GP set to be cancelled as Turkey stands by

11h
2
Supercars

2021 Tasmania SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

1h
3
Supercars

2021 Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint session times and preview

23h
4
Supercars

Supercars squad to begin road car servicing

5
Supercars

Supercars set to drop in-car roll bar adjustment

2h
Latest news
Pukekohe favourite to host Supercars in 2021
SUPC

Pukekohe favourite to host Supercars in 2021

59m
2021 Tasmania SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
SUPC

2021 Tasmania SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

1h
Supercars set to drop in-car roll bar adjustment
SUPC

Supercars set to drop in-car roll bar adjustment

2h
Two suppliers for prototype Gen3 chassis
SUPC

Two suppliers for prototype Gen3 chassis

5h
Supercars Gen3 chassis breaks cover
SUPC

Supercars Gen3 chassis breaks cover

6h
Latest videos
Supershots Sandown 01:23
Supercars
Mar 23, 2021

Supershots Sandown

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road 02:53
Supercars
Mar 15, 2021

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road

Supershots Bathurst 01:12
Supercars
Mar 5, 2021

Supershots Bathurst

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama 00:59
Supercars
Feb 26, 2021

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle? 04:46
Supercars
Feb 24, 2021

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

When the Supercars season resumes James Courtney will be a Tickford Racing driver – but it's not the first time the star driver has flirted with the famous Ford squad.

Supercars
May 19, 2020

Trending Today

Canadian GP set to be cancelled as Turkey stands by
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Canadian GP set to be cancelled as Turkey stands by

2021 Tasmania SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2021 Tasmania SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2021 Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2021 Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint session times and preview

Supercars squad to begin road car servicing
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars squad to begin road car servicing

Supercars set to drop in-car roll bar adjustment
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars set to drop in-car roll bar adjustment

Pukekohe favourite to host Supercars in 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Pukekohe favourite to host Supercars in 2021

Van Gisbergen wins the New Zealand Grand Prix from pitlane
Video Inside
Other open wheel Other open wheel / Race report

Van Gisbergen wins the New Zealand Grand Prix from pitlane

Verstappen wants talks over FIA's 'messy' F1 track limits policing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen wants talks over FIA's 'messy' F1 track limits policing

Latest news

Pukekohe favourite to host Supercars in 2021
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Pukekohe favourite to host Supercars in 2021

2021 Tasmania SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
SUPC Supercars / Preview

2021 Tasmania SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Supercars set to drop in-car roll bar adjustment
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars set to drop in-car roll bar adjustment

Two suppliers for prototype Gen3 chassis
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Two suppliers for prototype Gen3 chassis

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.